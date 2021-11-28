Axie Infinity is a decentralized game on the Ethereum Blockchain that allows players to control adorable Pokémon-inspired critters known as Axies. These axies are strong combatants that allow players to battle, breed, elevate, and trade for/with or against other Axies. Battling takes place inside the game while buying and selling/breeding takes place on the Axie market. Gaining every possible edge in the arena can help players win more, climb the leaderboards, and ultimately gain more SLP to have more income. In this Axie infinity Positioning Guide, we will be looking into axies and how to better position them in the arena to maximize the effectiveness of every axie that the players use.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO