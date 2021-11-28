ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gotham Awards Predictions: Will Netflix Rule Both Sides of Film and TV With ‘The Lost Daughter’ and ‘Squid Game’?

imdb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Gotham Awards will be the first awards body on the independent circuit to choose its winners for the year on Monday. On the film side, two Netflix features lead...

m.imdb.com

NME

Tom Hanks names his three favourite films that he’s worked on

Tom Hanks has revealed the three of his films that he has enjoyed working on the most. Beforehand, the star defined his “favourite” selection as the films that he has had the best personal experience working on, rather than “the way the movies came out”, while appearing on The Bill Simmons Podcast.
24/7 Wall St.

This is The Worst Movie Of All Time

There are a number of best movies lists. The most famous is probably the American Film Institute’s “100 Years–100 Movies”. Movie website Rotten Tomatoes has a 100 Best So does movie data site IMDb, but it is “250 Best” Some critics like the other side of the coin. Awards for worst movies are given out […]
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
Best Life

7 New Shows to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Need a quiet weekend in after celebrating Halloween? A couple of days with Netflix may be just the ticket. The streaming service is constantly debuting new shows and seasons, and that can make it difficult to decide where to start. So we took a look at all the new TV shows that have landed on Netflix over the last two weeks to bring you this short list. It includes everything from a flashy '50s-set Turkish drama to an animated comedy about the perils of puberty. Read on to see what you should be watching now.
Popculture

One of Denzel Washington's Most Famous Movies Is a Big Hit Again Thanks to Netflix

Netflix is always adding new movies to its catalog, and one of the latest dramas to hit the streaming service is American Gangster, starring Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe. The crime drama was released in 2007 and was directed by legendary director Ridley Scott. Scott Is having a huge year in 2021 with the releases of The Last Duel and House of Gucci, so that could explain the film's rise in popularity on the Netflix charts. American Gangster is currently at #8 In Netflix's top 10 for movies, reminding people why Washington and Crowe are two of the greatest actors of their generation.
E! News

Tom Hanks 3 Favorite Film Roles Might Surprise You

Watch: Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Officially Become Greek Citizens. Life is so much more than a box of chocolates to Tom Hanks. On Nov. 10, the Oscar winner sat down with The Bill Simmons Podcast to talk about the favorite films he has worked on during his 40-year career in Hollywood. With nearly 100 films on his résumé and two Oscars, he has a lot to cherry-pick from, but the big ones that stand out have special ‘personal' meaning.
TheWrap

The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Right Now

Finding a good movie to watch on Amazon Prime Video can be difficult to say the least. While Amazon’s robust library of titles is available to every Amazon Prime subscriber, they don’t exactly make it easy to find what you’re looking for. That’s where we come in. Below, we’ve assembled a growing list of the best movies on Amazon Prime right now. Our carefully curated selection runs the gamut from crowd-pleasing blockbusters to Oscar-winning dramas to delightful rom-coms and beyond. There’s a little something for everyone, so stop the endless scrolling and simply choose one of these great movies to watch.
Inside the Magic

Marvel Star Boycotted, Canceled By Fans — Lands New Movie Two Months Later

Back in September, the Marvel Cinematic Universe gained a new hero for their Phase Four slate. When Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) debuted it centered on bringing a predominantly Asian American cast firmly into the MCU. With Simu Liu as the Master of Kung Fu, Shang-Chi,...
NME

‘SNL’ actor and writer Peter Aykroyd dies aged 66

Peter Aykroyd, former Saturday Night Live cast member and writer, and brother of Dan Aykroyd, has died aged 66. His passing was announced during SNL (November 20), hosted by Shang-Chi star Simu Liu, which aired a clip from a short film starring the actor titled Java Junkie. His cause of death hasn’t been released.
Variety

Hey Academy, ‘Don’t Look Up’: Leonardo DiCaprio and Ariana Grande Are About to Crash Awards Season

“Don’t Look Up” is the last shoe to drop for Netflix this awards season, and there’s a 50/50 chance of it making a seismic impact (pun intended). Director Adam McKay assembles a sprawling ensemble that includes Oscar-winners Leonardo DiCaprio (“The Revenant”), Jennifer Lawrence (“Silver Linings Playbook”), Meryl Streep (“Kramer vs. Kramer,” “Sophie’s Choice” and “The Iron Lady”), Cate Blanchett (“The Aviator” and “Blue Jasmine”) and Mark Rylance (“Bridge of Spies”), along with Oscar-nominees Timothée Chalamet and Jonah Hill, to create a satirical look at our species’ (most likely) inevitable demise. DiCaprio has launched himself into the awards conversation, delivering another knockout performance...
Best Life

'80s Child Actors Who Quit Hollywood and Why

The '80s brought us a lot of iconic movies and TV shows, from The Goonies to The Wonder Years to The Facts of Life, but none of those huge hits would have been possible without some seriously talented child actors. Is there a more indelible image from The Shining than Danny Torrance riding his tricycle through the halls of the Overlook Hotel? We don't think so. Yet that movie's young star Danny Lloyd isn't an actor anymore, and neither are many of his peers. Read on to learn about Lloyd and 11 more child actors from the '80s who quit Hollywood—plus why they decided to walk away for good.
purewow.com

This Must-Watch Keanu Reeves Thriller Is the New #3 Movie on Netflix

If you love Keanu Reeves, then you need to watch this not-quite-brand-new sci-fi flick on Netflix. Introducing Replicas, which is making a comeback on the streaming service. Although it originally premiered back in 2018, the film just recently claimed the number three spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. (It’s currently ranked behind Army of Thieves and 21 Jump Street and ahead of Hypnotic, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and American Gangster.)
shortlist.com

Netflix's latest movie is its biggest-ever opening day hit

You may not think it from the critical bashing the film got but Netflix has got another giant hit on its hands, thanks to the opening day results of Red Notice - Netflix's latest original movie which stars Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber...
Popculture

Hit Ryan Reynolds Movie Leaving Netflix Just Weeks After Reaching No. 1

Just weeks after joining Netflix and hitting the top of the U.S. movie charts, the 2012 thriller Safe House is leaving the platform. The movie stars Denzel Washington and Red Notice actor Ryan Reynolds. Monday, Nov. 15 was the last day to watch the movie on the streamer. The movie will be moving over to NBCUniversal's Peacock platform on Tuesday, Nov. 16.
ComicBook

Critically Hated Keanu Reeves Movie Making Waves on Netflix

Bad reviews are no match for Keanu Reeves, at least when it comes to streaming numbers. While some of Reeves' movies in recent years have been big hits, both at the box office and with critics, he's made quite a few films that few under the radar and lacked any kind of real buzz. That includes the 2018 sci-fi dud Replicas, which received some pretty terrible reviews and reactions from fans and critics alike when it was released. Despite the overall disdain for the movie, Replicas is finding itself another audience on Netflix.
bloody-disgusting.com

Six New Horror Movies Releasing This Week Plus a New Netflix Series from the Director of ‘Train to Busan’!

New horror releases tend to slow down a bit on the road to the holidays, and honestly that’s not a bad thing because it gives us a chance to catch up on all the stuff we missed earlier in the year. During this past Halloween Season alone, so many new movies were released that we can guarantee nobody reading this is entirely caught up, so make good use of the downtime!
Inverse

Netflix’s most underrated sci-fi series is finally complete

The Robinsons’ journey is over. But if you’ve slept on the Netflix reboot of Lost in Space, you can now binge the entire story. As of December 1, 2021, all three seasons of the most underrated sci-fi series in years are streaming. Here’s what to expect from Season 3, and...
