Wardington Manor

A contemporary home in Hillsborough, California, with an old soul, the Idlewild honors its turn-of-the-century architecture with a new mien. Lilting and whimsical, it delights in the details. Enfolded in rustic grounds, the Idlewild casts a dreamy chiaroscuro, bringing depth to the past and light to the present. Rich browns, verdant greens, and sweet creams are piqued by amber, poppy, indigo, and pink. Decorative Arts and Crafts textiles ornament linens and wools and court recherché collectibles, candelabras, and art tended by picturesque glazing and pastoral redwood paneling, both original and revived. Romantic, enchanting, sincere, the Idlewild woos: a fairytale for a modern family. Enchanting this really is! Designed by Chroma. (Photos: Shade Degges)
