Wardington Manor

Click here to read the full article. A unique ultra-modern home on the south-eastern coast of Australia is looking for new owners. Located in the surf-centric community of Point Leo, about 55 miles from Melbourne, the one-of-a-kind residence is set to be auctioned this month with an estimate of about US$2.1 million. Andrew Hines and Ruth Williams of Kay & Burton are marketing the property. With 2,368 square feet of interior space and almost one-fifth of an acre outside, there’s plenty of room for making the most of warm and languid beach days. The funky new build was created by Modscape, a local modular...

HOME & GARDEN ・ 17 HOURS AGO