Missouri Debate Union hosts forum debate

By Emma Stefanutti
themaneater.com
 5 days ago

Missouri Debate Union (MDU) hosted its first student forum debate of the year on Oct. 14 at the Kinder Institute on Constitutional Democracy in Jesse Hall. Two teams, the government and the opposition, competed for a cash prize and debated the motion “Resolved: This House believes the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan...

themaneater.com

Related
Penn

IUP College Democrats, Republicans debate

On Nov. 30, the Political Leadership Society (PLS) organized a debate between the IUP College Republicans (CR) and the IUP College Democrats (CD). The debate kicked off at 7 p.m. in Leonard Hall. It was moderated by two PLS members, Kai Heide (junior, political science/pre-law and journalism) and Ann Gamble (junior, political science). Heide asked a series of three to four questions from four different categories to each group while Gamble kept track of the time allowed to respond.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wfmd.com

Faith Debate: November 28th, 2021

Russia collusion (Steele Dossier/Robert Mueller Probe/Q phenomenon) Voter Fraud (Mail-in Ballots/Dominion Machines/Sydney Powell/Rudy Giuliani/Mike Lindell) This is of a four-part series, with all four recorded while live streaming. The full video is available on YouTube at the Household of Faith in Christ channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nLLzi1384LU. The panel:. Troy Skinner. Pastor of...
RELIGION
Missouri State
Henrico Citizen

Republicans renew debate about HB 257

Virginia HB 257, the law that was passed in 2020 dropping the requirement of school officials to report every potential crime to law enforcement, continues to be a key talking point for Republican candidates — even as a tool to attack their own. In the Seventh Congressional District, for instance,...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Reason.com

Abolish Copyrights and Patents? A Soho Forum Debate

The United States Constitution explicitly calls for copyright and patent laws to "promote the progress of science and useful arts" by "authors and inventors." But would getting rid of all intellectual property laws actually encourage more creativity and innovation by inventors, writers, and artists?. That was the topic of a...
LAW
weta.org

Dinner and Debates: Boardinghouses of the District

Long before the invention of the airplane and a short time before trains were used for commercial transportation, congressmen traveling to Washington for extended periods faced a complicated issue: where would they live in the developing capital city while Congress was in session? Some wealthier members of Congress could purchase private residences or stay with a colleague, but this was not a realistic option for most. According to Byron Sunderland, former Senate Chaplain, “at that time hardly a prominent man connected with the general government had a house of his own in the city.”[1] The most common solution by far, was to reside in one of the District’s many boardinghouses.[2] Several former presidents, including Abraham Lincoln, found boardinghouses to be a phenomenally sufficient option during their congressional years— for a reasonable fee, a boardinghouse would provide you a room, quality meals, place to work (congressmen didn’t actually have their own dedicated office spaces until the early 20th century), and lively conversation with fellow residents, many of whom were also politicians.[3] Boardinghouses were scattered throughout the city, but the majority of them were located on Capitol Hill in the area where the Library of Congress stands today.
U.S. POLITICS
ncmissouri.edu

NCMC to Host Legislative Forum

North Central Missouri College will host a Legislative Forum in Trenton in Cross Hall Lobby on Monday, November 29. Legislators and officials will be in attendance representing area counties, regions, the state of Missouri, and federal representation. There will be a meet and greet from 10:00-10:30 a.m., followed by a semi-structured forum from 10:30-11:30 a.m. with each attendee having opportunity to present the key items on their respective agendas. Legislators and officials will also have an opportunity to take questions from the audience and respond to current issues facing our region. All members of the public are invited to attend.
TRENTON, MO
CNN

Trump's attempt to rewrite history just took a big hit

(CNN) — The news that former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is now cooperating with the House's January 6 select committee investigation represents a clear and present danger to the former president and his attempts to rewrite the history of that fateful day. "He has produced records...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Afghanistan
Washington Post

The big flaw in Trump’s legal strategy: Ex-presidents have no power

Over four years in the White House, President Donald Trump proved exceptionally adept at using his office to manipulate the legal system. But the Constitution gives no role — or powers — to ex-presidents. The result is that Trump’s run of evading accountability may finally be ending, as most recently shown by an appellate court’s skepticism Tuesday toward his attempt to block the House Jan. 6 Committee investigation.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MedicalXpress

Unvaccinated white evangelicals appear immune to pro-vaccine messaging

White evangelical Christians have resisted getting vaccinated against COVID-19 at higher rates than other religious groups in the United States. A new study by Yale researchers provides evidence that persuading these vaccine holdouts to get their shots has only gotten more difficult. The study, published in the journal Proceedings of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

WATCH: Trump fan confesses to FBI that he electroshocked D.C. cop during capitol attack

By the time the FBI showed up to his mom’s house in Southern California to arrest him in late March, 38-year-old Donald Trump supporter Danny Rodriguez knew he was in trouble. You’d be hard-pressed to find a bigger Trump fan than Rodriguez: He even tried to join the Army when Trump became president, showing up to a recruiting office with a Trump shirt on. So when Trump said that the election had been stolen, Rodriguez actually believed him, and when the president tweeted “Be there, will be wild!” about a protest in D.C. on Jan. 6, Rodriguez started making plans.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene says Capitol rioters were ‘innocent people’ set up by FBI and Democrats to make Trump fans look bad

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene continued her efforts to whitewash the truth about the 6 January attack on the US Capitol in an interview that was published on Wednesday.Ms Greene made the comments while speaking with Darren Beatie, a former speechwriter for the Trump White House who was ousted after it was revealed that he had attended a conference frequented by white nationalists, on Mr Beatie’s show hosted on Rumble TV, a site seeking to be a conservative alternative to YouTube.She echoed an often-repeated falsehood popular among conservatives during the interview: the assertion that Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Michigan election official who refused to certify result for Biden dies of Covid

A local elected official in Michigan who refused to certify the 2020 election result and President Joe Biden’s victory has died of Covid-19. William Hartmann sat on the board of canvassers for Wayne County, which includes heavily Democratic Detroit. Last year, he and fellow Republican member Monica Palmer initially voted against certifying the election results, creating a tie on the board. They later reversed course and certified the election results and Mr Hartmann said he did so after assurances there would be a post-election audit. This came despite the fact that Mr Biden beat former President Donald Trump overwhelmingly...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

