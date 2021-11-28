Job Announcement: Susanville Indian Rancheria Corporation SIRCO – Human Resources Manager
Susanville Indian Rancheria Corporation SIRCO – Human Resources Manager. CLOSING DATE OF ANNOUNCEMENT: Open until Filled-First Cut-off 12 06 21. The Human Resources Manager has responsibility for human resources activities, including but not limited to employee relations, benefits, safety, facilitating performance evaluations and supporting management with determining staffing levels; plans and...www.susanvillestuff.com
Comments / 0