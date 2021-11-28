Nick Baumgartner Grabs Third Place at Snowboardcross Olympic Venue

Contact: Amanda Bird, USABS Marketing and Communications Director. USA Bobsled athletes earn 13 medals in Park City North American Cup. PARK CITY, Utah (November 29, 2021) – USA Bobsled athletes claimed 13 medals in eight races at the Park City North American Cup from November 23-29. Bobsled pilots Frank Del Duca (Bethel, Me.) and Brittany Reinbolt (Searcy, Ark.) led the count with four medals each in their respective disciplines. Del Duca swept the two-man races, and won gold and silver medals in the four-man races. Reinbolt swept the two-woman competitions, and earned double silver in monobob. Nicole Vogt (Dallas, Texas) took bronze in one of the monob races and two silver medals in the two-woman competitions, while Tyler Hickey (Geneva, Ill.) claimed double bronze medals in the four-man races.

