TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Stanford was the only program to place both teams among the top six at the NCAA Cross Country Championships on Saturday. With Charles Hicks racing to fourth place, the Stanford men were fifth. And Julia Heymach, in 13th, led the Cardinal women to sixth at Apalachee Regional Park. This marked the sixth consecutive season that the Stanford men's and women's teams both placed among the top six. And, for the men, this was their 20th top-five NCAA finish.

SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO