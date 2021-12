The Washington Wizards beat the Mavericks 120-114 in Dallas on Saturday night. Here are five observations from what went down... While the Wizards may have just barely beaten a young and struggling Thunder team on Friday, they were able to turn around the next night and secure a victory that was quite a bit more impressive. They went into Dallas and took out a Mavericks team that entered the day sitting fourth in the Western Conference.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO