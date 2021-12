Every year, Jews celebrate their festival of lights, and every year, countless Jews and non-Jews stumble over the same question: How do you spell it?. In Hebrew, the name Hanukkah (חנוכה) derives from the word “dedication,” because the holiday marks the rededication of the ancient Jewish temple in Jerusalem by Judean rebels in the second century BCE. As legend has it, they sought to light the temple’s ritual candelabra—or menorah—but could only find one day’s worth of undefiled oil. Miraculously, that oil burned for eight days, hence the holiday’s duration.

