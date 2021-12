The Bowen Center for the Arts has officially announced the winners of its most recent exhibit, the “Smallest Little Juried Art Show”. According to a release by the Bowen, the art show features works of all media priced at $150 or under. The pieces entered in the show were judged by Mikki Root Dillon from Lilburn, GA. Dillon studied art at Ohio State University and resumed studies in printmaking, stained glass, watercolor and pastel after retirement. Her paintings are featured in several public and private collections throughout the United States and in publication.

