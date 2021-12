Blend photos with gradients. PhotosBlender is an app for combining photos horizontally or vertically using gradient blending at the seams where they are joined. If the result is not what you expected, double check that the size and resolution of the images are similar. PhotosBlender will "trim" the result to match the width and or height of the smallest photo. If you want to create "arrays" of blended photos simply blend your photos horizontally first, saving each result, and then blend these results vertically. In other words, you can blend your blends!

