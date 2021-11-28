ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HAPPY HANUKKAH 2021

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnown as the Festival of Lights, Hanukkah celebrates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem during the second...

Dothan Eagle

Happy Thanksgiving

Many groups of families and friends will tread lightly as they gather for a Thanksgiving meal today. It’s a wise move. Many people will travel long miles for the opportunity to spend time with loved ones. On the menu will be turkey, dressing and vegetables, fellowship, camaraderie and memory making.
Sandusky Register

Happy Christmas, happy life

There once was a reporter who used the word "eschew" (pronounced a-schoo, to refrain from, give up, forgo, forswear, shun, renounce or swear off) in the lead sentence to a story. "Don't ever do that again," his editor told him, "unless you spell it differently, and you're writing about what people wear on their feet."
SANDUSKY, OH
happy birthday

BIRTHDAY GREETINGS go out to Dr. Bruce Lidston who is celebrating his 80th birthday today, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. He had a pediatric practice in Huntingdon for 36 years. He enjoys it when, as often happens, people share stories about his former patients. Since his retirement he has pursued his love of gardening. He now starts from seeds all his vegetable and flower seedlings. He often cans or freezes the vegetable produce. His tomato sauce, barbecue sauce and ketchup are in high demand! He enjoys cooking. Scone baking has become his specialty. He has also completed several well made pieces of hardwood furniture in his woodworking shop. He has become an avid reader and has also become more involved in bird watching in recent years. A shower of cards has been arranged. Most of his family are coming home for Thanksgiving to surprise him. Happy birthday, Bruce!
HUNTINGDON, PA
Billboard

Christmas Queen Mariah Carey Teaches Twins a Happy Hanukkah Song

Mariah Carey is best known as the Christmas Queen. The singer who has ruled the holiday season for decades with her No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 perennial heart-warmer “All I Want For Christmas is You,” mixed things up on Sunday night (Nov. 28) by teaching her 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, one of her favorite Hanukkah songs.
miamilaker.com

The meaning of Hanukkah

Hanukkah, the eight-day Festival of Lights, begins this year on the evening of Sunday, Nov. 28 and concludes the evening of Monday, Dec. 6. It recalls the victory of a militarily weak Jewish people. The Jews defeated the Syrian Greeks, who had overrun ancient Israel and sought to impose restrictions on the Jewish way of life and prohibit religious freedom.
MIAMI LAKES, FL
What is Hanukkah?

This year, Chanukah, the Jewish eight-day wintertime “festival of lights” also known as Hanukkah, is observed Nov. 28 – Dec. 6. As of 2021, there are about 15.2 million Jews worldwide, according to the Jewish Agency for Israel. In the United States, about 5.8 million adults are Jewish, with another 2.8 million that identify having a Jewish background, according to a 2021 report from the Pew Research Center.
ORLANDO, FL
Happy Thanksgiving!

May your bellies be full and your families not too crazy. Safe and happy holiday to all. Yesterday there were 66,433 total positives. explore all the official D.C. data here From the Mayor’s Office: “The District’s reported data for November 23, 2021 includes 77 new positive coronavirus…. Hanukkah Bar Chai-vy...
WASHINGTON, DC

