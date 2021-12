A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for the metro area and is in effect until 9 am this morning. Otherwise, I expect sunny skies today with winds from the SW at 5-10 mph. Today’s high will be 72 with a low tonight of 50. For those of you that will be at Olive Branch City Hall this evening from 5 until 8 for the annual Tree Lighting festivities, expect light winds and temperatures falling from 66 to 60.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 22 HOURS AGO