How Exponentiality Will Change Our Understanding of Economics

Zug, Switzerland, 1 December 2021 – Airdrop.com today announced that it is set to launch its platform for digital token distribution, also known as 'airdrops,' before the end of the year. Currently, more than 100 individuals per hour are signing up on the Airdrop.com waiting list, in anticipation of access to the new token distribution platform. The Airdrop.com team anticipates more than 100,000 sign-ups by the time the platform launches in late December 2021, particularly with the recent surge in activity on Polygon and MetaMask by airdrop token hunters.

