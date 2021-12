Down 16 Points the Bonnies Rally To Remain Unbeaten, Face Marquette In Championship Game. While the ultimate goal for the eight teams that play annually in the ESPN Charleston Classic is to make it to the championship game on Sunday, perhaps the most marquee matchup during the 2021 classic was the Friday afternoon game between Clemson and 23rd ranked St. Bonaventure. In college men’s basketball this was akin to a battle between the north and the south, or orange versus brown.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 13 DAYS AGO