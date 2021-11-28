Which Artist Has Won the Most CMA Awards This Century? | Billboard News

The Artist & Manager Awards from the Music Managers Forum and Featured Artists Coalition took place in London last night, with Elton John, Mogwai and Bicep among the winners. Two of the prizes featured a shortlist, with the overall winners announced on the night. Those were the Breakthrough Artist and Breakthrough Manager awards, which were won by Rina Sawayama and Kayleigh Thorpe of Little Runaway Management respectively .
According to a report from The New York Times, Jay-Z has surpassed Quincy Jones in being the most nominated artist in the history of the Grammys after he was nominated for three more Grammys in the 2022 award show. Jones and Carter were tied until this year at 80 nominations...
Event builds over year-ago broadcast in 18-49 demo after seven days. After seven days of viewing across all linear and digital platforms, ABC’s presentation of The 55th Annual CMA Awards grew to a 1.5 rating among Adults 18-49 and improved over its year-ago broadcast by 7% (vs. 1.4 rating). In addition, The CMA Awards soared to 8.1 million Total Viewers after seven days of multi-platform viewing.
