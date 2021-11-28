ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Which Artist Has Won the Most CMA Awards This Century? | Billboard News

Elko Daily Free Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may be aware that Brooks & Dunn and Vince Gill are...

elkodaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
completemusicupdate.com

Artist & Manager Awards presented

The Artist & Manager Awards from the Music Managers Forum and Featured Artists Coalition took place in London last night, with Elton John, Mogwai and Bicep among the winners. Two of the prizes featured a shortlist, with the overall winners announced on the night. Those were the Breakthrough Artist and Breakthrough Manager awards, which were won by Rina Sawayama and Kayleigh Thorpe of Little Runaway Management respectively .
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

CMA Awards more than doubles 2020 telecast

Event builds over year-ago broadcast in 18-49 demo after seven days. After seven days of viewing across all linear and digital platforms, ABC’s presentation of The 55th Annual CMA Awards grew to a 1.5 rating among Adults 18-49 and improved over its year-ago broadcast by 7% (vs. 1.4 rating). In addition, The CMA Awards soared to 8.1 million Total Viewers after seven days of multi-platform viewing.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy