ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Playing Scrabble

jamesg.blog
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The picture above is from a previous game, not the one in which I lost that I describe in this post.) For the last few weekends, I have been playing Scrabble. Scrabble is my favourite board game. On its face, Scrabble seems like a game of words. As I have played...

jamesg.blog

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

White to Play

Black has some serious light square weaknesses around his king position. How do you take advantage of them?. This was from a game won by Alekhine in brilliant style: 1.Qh7+ Kxh7 2.Rxg7+ Rxg7 3.Nf6+ Kg6 4.Bh5#
HOBBIES
EW.com

Play It By Ear

After becoming a playable avatar on DJ Hero 2, a Family Guy video game, and something called Goat Simulator, a former programmer and 3D animator named Joel Zimmerman — better known as the masked DJ and producer deadmau5 — wanted to break the borders between fan and artist even further. In the early 2010s, he began livestreaming to his fans, demonstrating how he made his music and encouraging them to co-create alongside him. He would post instrumentals to his Soundcloud page, and within a few hours people would return with new melodies, grooves, and toplines. deadmau5 understood then that the future of fandom would no longer be authoritarian but collaborative — or, at least have the illusion of being so.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Will MultiVersus be free-to-play?

Player First Games and Warner Bros. today gave players a glimpse of what they can expect from their upcoming cartoon brawler MultiVersus that’s set to release sometime in 2022. In contrast to many other fighting games, however, MultiVersus will be free-to-play. Boasting cross-progression and cross-play, the game will be playable...
VIDEO GAMES
arcamax.com

Black to Play

Here we have an exciting finish from a consultation correspondence game and an over the board game. Yup! Two games were the same, move by move until after White’s 16th move when Mardle beat Honan by mail with a great finish, four years later. Did he know the first game where Black had won, but not in such spectacular fashion.
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scrabble#Board Games#Qs Zs Xs#Js
TVShowsAce

‘Sister Wives’ Fans Distracted By Robyn’s Eyebrows

It was supposed to be a Reddit thread dedicated to Sister Wives and Robyn’s son, Solomon. Kody implemented stricter COVID guidelines because two of his children were sick at young ages. His daughter with Christine, Truely, suffered kidney issues as a toddler. Furthermore, Solomon, Kody’s first biological son with Robyn, had RSV as a baby. When viewers and fans took to Reddit to inquire more about Solomon’s lung problems, a photo of Robyn accompanied it. Unfortunately, not much was discussed regarding RSV as all the focus was on one thing- Robyn’s eyebrows.
TV & VIDEOS
TVShowsAce

‘The Little Couple’ Zoey Klein In Hospital: See Why

Zoey Klein of The Little Couple was in the hospital recently according to her mother Jen Arnold. What happened that caused the young TLC star to be hospitalized? Fortunately, her mother was kind enough to share all of the details on Zoey Klein’s health. She even included a slideshow with some photos of the brave little one in her hospital bed.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
audacy.com

Thirst Trap Thursday: Boudoir booty shots and wild wardrobes with Lizzo, Doja, Madonna and more

Congratulations, you’ve made it past hump day (aka Wednesday) and onto Thursday, which thanks to alliteration and Instagram is also known as #ThirstTrapThursday. Now speaking directly to those of you who were adults the first time low rise jeans were a thing, according to Urban Dictionary, a thirst trap is a “sexy photograph or flirty message posted on social media.” Some definitions argue that thirst traps are inherently attention-seeking, referring to a user's “thirst" as a colloquialism likening sexual frustration to dehydration. Or simply that the goal is to motivate likes and slides in the DM. To those people we say, ummm… yeah, and what about it?
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Playful Teapot Designs

A stunning teapot design is the result of a collaboration between Sophie Lou Jacobsen (who has made a career as a product designer) and the whole flower tea brand The Qi. The silhouette is incredibly playful and embodies Sophie's practice of "enhancing the enjoyment of everyday objects." In an era where home aesthetics are of extreme importance, The Bloom Teapot is bound to capture the eye of any style-oriented individual. Through this cute collaboration, Sophie Lou Jacobsen and The Qi set it as their mission to channel "the beauty of transformation as teas, flower or any, transform as they steep."
LIFESTYLE
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

Playing with BettorFantasy

We all love ribbing our friends about the beating they are about to take in fantasy football this weekend. However, how much better does that ribbing feel when you can let them know that they’re actually a +450 underdog in the match-up? Well with the new free-2-play BettorFantasy, you can see exactly that.
GAMBLING
pineknotnews.com

'Beauty' of a story plays in Cloquet

The Cloquet High School fall musical has returned, and it is a spectacle. In the Disney version of "Beauty and the Beast," wondrous human teapots, clocks, dressers, candlesticks and more come to life on the stage, dazzling audience members and startling the "only human" characters in the show. The set...
CLOQUET, MN
PGA Tour

Gifts to Play

To achieve the new performance levels in the G425 Max, PING engineers combined key technologies from the G400 Max and G410 Plus. The resulting increase in MOI in the 460cc head comes mainly from a 26-gram tungsten movable weight, which is made possible by weight savings attributed to advancements in the driver’s dragonfly crown technology. The weight can be positioned at distinctive settings over a smaller area than G410 Plus/LST to help shift the center of gravity lower and farther back without sacrificing performance elsewhere in the design.
GOLF
realsport101.com

Minesweeper - Play Free Online, How to Play & More

Is there any game that invokes and feeling of nostalgia more than Minesweeper? It was a major part of any gamers growing up when Windows 95, 98 and beyond. It was this free little program that came pre-installed and everyone tried it at least once. That being said, did you...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Nintendo Switch deals 2021: The best discounts on consoles and bundles in December 2021

Since the original console launched in 2017, the Nintendo Switch has been incredibly popular with gamers of all ages and, as such, Switch deals are extremely hard to come by.With the ability to bring everything from Pokémon and Animal Crossing to Mario and Zelda to life in your hands, the Switch is undoubtedly one of the brand’s most successful launches ever.But with consistently good sales for a number of years, followed by fluctuating stock levels due to an even greater surge in demand during the pandemic, it makes sense that the brand would be reluctant to offer any major reductions....
VIDEO GAMES
IndieWire

9 Best Board Games and Trivia Games to Buy this Holiday Season

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The holidays are here! If you’re looking for board games to add to your collection, or shopping around for gift ideas and stocking stuffers, you’ve come to the right place. We put together a list of nine of the best board games and trivia games to buy this holiday season. Find our roundup of festive games below, and for more game-night recommendations check out...
HOBBIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy