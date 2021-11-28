ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Discovering new music (with recommendations)

By James
jamesg.blog
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe primary ways in which I discover new music are: (i) by looking for other songs written by artists who have written songs I like; (ii) looking for artists who have done collaborations with artists whose music I love and; (iii) using Spotify to look for songs that might interest me....

jamesg.blog

Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist (11/26/21)

It’s a light week this week on the Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist, as the year winds down and artists releases less and less new music. But today, we have new tunes from Jamie Lin Wilson, Kody West, Ashland Craft and Brothers Osborne, Erik Dylan, Gabe Lee, Kyle Park and more.
readjunk.com

ReadJunk Playlists – New Music (November 2021)

1. Iration – Holiday in Paradise. 10. Gregor Barnett – Don’t Go Throwing Roses In My Grave. 12. Bren Holmes – Somewhere (Ode to Shane) 15. Matt Berry – The Hangman – Acoustic Version 2007. 16. Roger Rivas – Weeping Prophet. 17. Smoke and Mirrors Soundsystem – Second That Emotion.
undertheradarmag.com

Premiere: ALL BITE Shares New Single “Tear Myself Apart”

Later this week, L.A. punk trio ALL BITE are sharing their debut record, Get Well Soon. Guitarist Jeremy Coppola, bassist Emily Tomasi, and drummer Noah Shearer split vocal duties on the record, offering up a propulsive blast of punk catharsis. Teaming with producer Jack Shirley (Jeff Rosenstock, Joyce Manor, Remo Drive), the band pulls together strains from across the punk landscape, taking influence from modern pop punk greats like Jeff Rosenstock and classic influences like Dead Kennedys.
Rolling Stone

500 Greatest Albums Podcast: Hear How Alice Coltrane Turned Tragedy Into Musical Triumph

Alice Coltrane spent the mid-Sixties in personal and musical bliss, starting a family with John Coltrane and touring the world as the pianist in his band. But everything changed for her in the summer of 1967, when John died suddenly of liver cancer. Newly widowed at the age of 29, with four children to care for, she plunged into a lengthy period of despair. Sensing her pain, an old friend introduced her to his guru, Swami Satchidananda, who had soothed hundreds of thousands of rock fans with his opening address at Woodstock. With a new clarity — and a harp...
AFP

The music of 'West Side Story', from Bernstein to Metallica

Leonard Bernstein's score for "West Side Story" has become so ubiquitous in Western culture that it has popped up in such unlikely places as Metallica and Wu-Tang Clan albums. The original play first appeared on Broadway in 1957, before transferring to the silver screen in 1961, and early reviews suggest that Steven Spielberg's new film version proves the music still resonates today. Three decades after its appearance, Metallica used a clip from one of its biggest tunes, "America", as the surprise intro to "Don't Tread On Me" on their seminal "Black Album". One of the pioneers of hard rock, Alice Cooper, also mined the musical for inspiration on his "Gutter Cat vs The Jets" in 1972, using the theme song from one of the rival gangs in the story.
vhnd.com

REELZ To Spotlight David Lee Roth In Upcoming ‘Frontmen’ Series

The REELZ network will devote an entire episode to David Lee Roth in a brand new upcoming series on iconic rock ‘n’ roll frontmen. The episode, which will premier on Sunday, December 12th at 8 pm (ET)/5 pm (PT), is part of a four-episode series titled “Frontmen”. Via press release...
HollywoodLife

Diddy’s Twins, 14, Look So Grown Up While Rocking Matching Sweatsuits — Photo

Diddy’s girls Jessie and D’Lila showcased their sporty styles as they twinned in blue tracksuits. Diddy’s twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila Star Combs, 14, proved they are quite the fashionistas in an artsy new Instagram snapshot posted to their joint account on Nov. 29. The duo looked ultra-cool while rocking blue tracksuits with white tops and slate grey New York Yankee ballcaps and two-toned sneakers.
TVShowsAce

‘The Little Couple’ Zoey Klein In Hospital: See Why

Zoey Klein of The Little Couple was in the hospital recently according to her mother Jen Arnold. What happened that caused the young TLC star to be hospitalized? Fortunately, her mother was kind enough to share all of the details on Zoey Klein’s health. She even included a slideshow with some photos of the brave little one in her hospital bed.
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Posts Intimate Photo With Virgil Abloh After His Tragic Death

Rappers have been citing Virgil Abloh as an inspiration for years. His combination of streetwear expertise and unmatched creativity led to artist wearing his clothes and sneakers regularly. Young Thug was one of Virgil's primary customers, and more importantly, good friends. After Abloh passed away on Sunday (Nov. 28), many...
Indy100

YouTuber Apetor tragically dies just five days after telling everyone he wasn’t dead

A YouTuber has tragically died just five days after posting a video telling his followers he was not dead.Tor Eckhoff – better known as Apetor – was a 57-year-old YouTuber who lived in Sandefjord, Norway and was best known for his weird and wonderful travel videos, live streams and love for Norwegian vodka.Eckhoff reportedly died on Saturday after falling into an icy water while filming a video the previous day, according to a local news outlet.They reported that he was taken to a hospital via an air ambulance, but sadly could not be saved.Eckhoff had over 1.2 million subscribers on...
People

Lady Gaga's Hairstylist Frederic Aspiras Says He Cried When She Asked Him to Dye Her Platinum Hair Brown

Fredric Aspiras, Lady Gaga's longtime hairstylist and friend, spent months preparing the hairstyles of Patrizia Reggiani, Gaga's character in the new film House of Gucci. In the film, which was released on Nov. 24, Gaga, 35, stars opposite Adam Driver, who plays Reggiani's ex husband, Maurizio Gucci. The film details the story behind Reggiani, now 72, who was convicted of hiring a hitman in the 1995 killing of Gucci after they had ended their marriage.
Mashed

Valerie Bertinelli Is Missing Eddie Van Halen As Son Celebrates Milestone

Actress and Food TV personality Valerie Bertinelli shares a close bond with her son, Wolfgang Van Halen. As discussed in Good Housekeeping, Bertinelli admits food helped the two connect with each other when Wolfie was a kid, and mom said she knew she could get her son interested in food by making sure that he was actively involved in the process. As the star recalled, "He would just sit in the kitchen with me and watch me do everything ... he would get really interested, and I would sneak him a bit of tofu or whatever it may be that we were cooking with that day."
BET

DJ Envy And Wife Gia Casey Welcome Sixth Child — See The Adorable First Picture!

DJ Envy’s family just got a little bigger. According to a post on his wife Gia Casey’s Instagram account, the couple gave birth to a baby girl, their sixth child. “Special Delivery!!! @djenvy and mommy, WE DID IT!!! My beautiful mother’s spirit was right here with me on this day and standing beside me in the room as we welcomed our new baby into the world…” Casey captioned a picture of her holding the newborn.
