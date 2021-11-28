Music Posts 📝

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThe primary ways in which I discover new music are: (i) by looking for other songs written by artists who have written songs I like; (ii)...

jamesg.blog

investing.com

Revolution of the Music Industry: Hits as Music NFTs

Acquire shares in hits, share in the success of your favorite artists and secure your rights in the blockchain – a long anticipated vision has just become reality with the launch of Music NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) by Viennese pioneer Global Rockstar. The startup is hence one step ahead of the competition and takes off with more than 150,000 Music NFTs on Day One.
xda-developers

Instagram is testing music support in feed posts

For years, Meta‘s Instagram has allowed users in supported regions to add music to their Stories. With a catalog including millions of songs, users can choose a few seconds of a certain track to attach to their expiring Instagram moments. Music support on Instagram eventually expanded with the release of Reels — TikTok’s carbon copy. The company is now testing this feature in feed posts on a limited regional scale.
newportthisweek.com

SPOTLIGHT on Music

Last week, the spirits of local musicians were buoyed by two exciting announcements: Mike Warner’s Wednesday night open mic at Busker’s resumed, and a brandnew Thursday night jam session launched at The Reef. Newport This Week sat down with Brendan Keogh, the jam session’s bass player, to get the details of this new musical venture.
InsideHook

Spotify Wrapped Is One of the Last Great Mass Cultural Events

Here at InsideHook HQ, we’ve been bemoaning the death of the monoculture for quite some time. Last year, the pandemic provided a brief, welcome return to the pleasures of watching or experiencing the same piece of pop culture at the same time as we all found ourselves confined to our homes desperate for something — anything! — to talk about besides COVID-19. We live-tweeted each new episode of The Last Dance and, in the very early days of lockdown, convinced each other to watch Tiger King. It was comforting, but it was short-lived.
Rolling Stone

500 Greatest Albums Podcast: Hear How Alice Coltrane Turned Tragedy Into Musical Triumph

Alice Coltrane spent the mid-Sixties in personal and musical bliss, starting a family with John Coltrane and touring the world as the pianist in his band. But everything changed for her in the summer of 1967, when John died suddenly of liver cancer. Newly widowed at the age of 29, with four children to care for, she plunged into a lengthy period of despair. Sensing her pain, an old friend introduced her to his guru, Swami Satchidananda, who had soothed hundreds of thousands of rock fans with his opening address at Woodstock. With a new clarity — and a harp...
Fox News

Music-themed gifts for the music lovers in your life

This holiday season, get your friends and relatives who love music one of these outstanding record collections, books or clothes. Get the gift guide from the Associated Press below. Merchandise from Sweet Relief Musicians Fund. The nonprofit Sweet Relief Musicians Fund provides assistance to all types of career musicians who...
Amadhia

Michael Vincent Waller Reveals Trap Music’s Underlying Post-Minimalism

It might seem like an act of hubris to deem your own album a classic, but in post-minimalist composer Michael Vincent Waller’s case, it’s not an attempt at self-efficacy. Instead, the title of his latest LP, CLASSIC$, winks at its own peculiar alchemy: a fusion of modern classical composition and the decidedly more accessible sound of contemporary trap music. It’s a love letter to two disparate genres that explores the surprising similarities in their production, steering clear of mere gimmickry.
Recorder

Sounds Local: Music galore post-Thanksgiving weekend

It will be like old home days at Hawks and Reed Performing Arts Center in Greenfield when a couple of longtime favorites return this weekend- rootsy rockers The Whiskey Treaty Roadshow will hold a release show for its new live recording “Recovered” at the Greenfield venue on Friday night at 8 p.m. then on Saturday singer-songwriter Roger Salloom is back for his annual show which this year will include a special free showing of the documentary about his life “So Glad You Made It: The Saga of Roger Salloom, America’s Best Unknown Songwriter” The award winning film by Chris Sautter will be shown at 5 p.m and Salloom’s performance will be at 7 p.m.
ABC Action News

Menopause The Musical

Four women at a lingerie sale have nothing in common but a black lace bra AND memory loss, hot flashes, night sweats, not enough sex, too much sex and more! This hilarious musical parody set to classic tunes from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s will have you cheering and dancing in the aisles! See what millions of women worldwide have been laughing about for more than 20 years!
AFP

The music of 'West Side Story', from Bernstein to Metallica

Leonard Bernstein's score for "West Side Story" has become so ubiquitous in Western culture that it has popped up in such unlikely places as Metallica and Wu-Tang Clan albums. The original play first appeared on Broadway in 1957, before transferring to the silver screen in 1961, and early reviews suggest that Steven Spielberg's new film version proves the music still resonates today. Three decades after its appearance, Metallica used a clip from one of its biggest tunes, "America", as the surprise intro to "Don't Tread On Me" on their seminal "Black Album". One of the pioneers of hard rock, Alice Cooper, also mined the musical for inspiration on his "Gutter Cat vs The Jets" in 1972, using the theme song from one of the rival gangs in the story.
Variety

Interpolations Add Instant Familiarity to New Songs by Artists Like Dua Lipa, Drake and Anitta… but Not Without a Cost

Interpolations — which incorporate elements of familiar songs into new ones — are a phenomenon that’s here to stay in many genres. Like using gonzo remakes of classic tracks in trailers, it’s a way of catching the ear of older listeners, and as long as the mashup still works for younger music fans who don’t immediately know the reference, they can give a song a significant leg up. But the varieties of interpolations are vast. For example, Paul McCartney had nothing to do with Drake using a bit of “Michelle” in “Champagne Problems” — it’s actually a sped-up sample of Masego...
primenewsghana.com

Footwear News

hotnewhiphop.com

hotnewhiphop.com

