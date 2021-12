When I attended the first Op/Ed meeting for the Massachusetts Daily Collegian, my main feeling was one of rapt anticipation. I’ve always wanted my writing to be read by a wider audience, and the Collegian was the perfect platform to achieve my goal. There was, however, one detail that I heard in the meeting that greatly disappointed me. To my dismay, I learned that the Collegian had ceased printing physical editions around the beginning of the pandemic. Mind you, this wasn’t a spur-of-the-moment decision by the paper’s administrators; rather, the printing press historically used by the Collegian had become unavailable to the paper.

JOURNALISM ・ 1 DAY AGO