Energy Industry

Europe’s energy crisis about to worsen as winter arrives

LONDON (Bloomberg) --Energy prices in Europe are repeatedly breaking records even before winter really kicks in, and one of the most damaging cost crunches in history is about to get worse as the temperature starts to drop. A super price spike in the UK last month forced some industrial...

AFP

US, Europe expand Belarus sanctions for 'orchestrating' migrant crisis

The United States, Canada and European allies stepped up pressure Thursday on the regime of Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko, widening sanctions on officials and businesses for allegedly stoking a migration crisis for political reasons. The sanctions targeted senior security and justice officials, prominent media figures, one of Lukashenko's sons, defense-related firms and a major fertilizer exporter. Also targeted were state airline Belavia, tour operators and hotels that have collaborated with the government in luring thousands of Middle Eastern migrants to the Polish and Lithuanian borders, sparking a migration and humanitarian crisis. The sanctions were in response to "continuing attacks on human rights and fundamental freedoms in Belarus, disregard for international norms and repeated acts of repression," said a joint statement from the United States, Britain, Canada and the European Union.
FOREIGN POLICY
Wake Up Wyoming

Why The Heck Are U.S. Power Plants Short On Coal?

It's the 1970's energy crisis all over again. Just like in the 1970's we have a massive surplus of energy. So how is there a shortage and how do we have higher prices?. Power plants in the U.S. are actually running short on coal. Utilities and struggling and scrambling to get what they can, and winter is coming.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Person
Vladimir Putin
TheConversationAU

Australia's biggest fossil fuel investment for a decade is in the works – and its greenhouse gas emissions will be horrifying

The controversial Scarborough gas project off Western Australia will cause a substantial rise in greenhouse gas emissions at a time when the world must rapidly decarbonise, new analysis released today shows. The A$16 billion plan by Woodside Petroleum has been described as Australia’s biggest new fossil fuel investment in nearly a decade. The report, produced by Climate Analytics, a research organisation I help lead, is the first to examine the full climate impact of the entire expansion project. The Morrison government has put the gas industry at the heart of its economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. But as the Scarborough...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

There's an enormous geothermal pool under the Latrobe Valley that can give us cheap, clean energy

About 650 metres beneath the Latrobe Valley, the heart of Victoria’s coal country, lies a little-known, naturally hot 65℃ pool of water in an enormous aquifer. This aquifer is a source of geothermal energy – a renewable source of heat or electricity that is, so far, being used to heat an aquatic centre in the town of Traralgon. They chose it – over natural gas, coal-fired power or even emissions-free solar and wind – because geothermal energy is now the cheapest option for heating. The hot aquifer was first reported as long ago as 1962, when government geologist J.J. Jenkin noted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

OPEC+ meets omicron: New variant clouds oil supply decision

OPEC and allied oil-producing countries meet Thursday under the spikey shadow of a new COVID-19 threat, with uncertainty over the omicron variant's impact on the global economic recovery hanging over their decision on how much oil to pump to a world paying more for gasoline.Officials from OPEC countries, led by Saudi Arabia and their allies, led by Russia will meet online and decide whether to stick with pre-omicron plans for steady, modest monthly increases in oil releases — a pace that has frustrated the United States and other oil-consuming nations as gas prices rise — or to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

IEA Head: Gas Producers Are To Blame For Energy Crisis In Europe

IEA's Birol: The recent price spikes in natural gas did not get good marks from millions of consumers around the world. Strikes at energy exporters—and Russia—have become something of a regular occurrence for Birol. Birol: Europe's energy crisis has nothing to do with the transition to renewable energy. “The deliberate...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Zog Energy becomes latest gas and electricity supplier to go bust

Zog Energy has become the latest supplier to go out of business amid surging wholesale gas prices.The Ipswich-based company, which supplies around 11,700 customers, announced on Tuesday it would not continue trading.More than two dozen energy suppliers with close to 4 million customers have failed since August.A surge in gas prices has squeezed companies that are being forced to pay more for energy than they are allowed to sell it to retail customers for.The energy price cap sets a maximum that firms are allowed to charge to consumers. Despite a 12 per cent hike in October, the cap has helped...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Top oil producers may freeze output amid Omicron concerns

Major oil producers are due to meet Thursday to decide on output levels from January onwards, which could be frozen as the new Covid variant Omicron sparks turmoil. "The arrival of the Omicron variant and the ensuing sell off obviously increases the odds that OPEC+ will opt to hit the pause button on the planned 400 kb/d monthly production increase when they meet on Thursday," Helima Croft of RBC Capital Markets said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
abc17news.com

Europe’s migrant crisis dominates pope’s Cyprus-Greece trip

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Pope Francis has started a trip to Cyprus, drawing fresh attention to the plight of migrants on Europe’s borders. The eastern Mediterranean island nation has seen such a spike in migrant arrivals this year that it has formally asked the European Commission to let it stop processing asylum claims altogether. Francis is expected to raise the migration question as well as Cyprus’ nearly half-century division, after arriving in Nicosia Thursday on the first leg of his five-day trip. The visit will also take him to Greece, and back to Lesbos where in 2016 he made headlines when he brought a dozen Syrian refugees home with him from a refugee camp on the Greek island.
POLITICS
AFP

Guernsey issues 40 EU fishing licences amid France row

Guernsey on Wednesday issued fishing licences to 40 European Union boats, in the latest move over post-Brexit access rights that has seen Paris and London at loggerheads and blockades threatened.  France is angry that Britain and the Channel Islands of Jersey and Guernsey have not issued some French boats licences to fish in their waters after Brexit.
AGRICULTURE

