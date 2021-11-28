ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Canada rejects Enbridge plan to keep oil pipelines full

By Robert Tuttle on
worldoil.com
 5 days ago

CALGARY (Bloomberg) --Enbridge Inc.’s proposal to keep its massive Mainline oil pipeline network full through long-term contracts was rejected by Canada’s top energy regulator in a win for some producers who want more flexibility to ship their crude. “Mainline contracting would likely reduce the access to pipeline capacity realistically...

www.worldoil.com

Comments / 0

Related
OilPrice.com

Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''

The United States is set to become “energy dominant”, boosted to prominence by its low-cost oil and gas supplies as global prices rise in the future, Bank of America said in a presentation on Wednesday. The shift to renewables will inevitably hike prices for fossil fuels and will keep them...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Warren
MarketWatch

Renewable natural gas company Opal Fuels to go public via merger with SPAC AcrLight in $1.75 billion deal

Opal Fuels LLC, a producer of renewable natural gas, said Thursday it is going public via a merger with special purpose acquisition corporation ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in a deal with an enterprise value of $1.75 billion. Once the deal closes, Opal will trade on Nasdaq under the new ticker "OPL." Opal will have a total of about $536 million in cash, split between the SPAC's $311 million of cash held in trust, a $125 million private investment in public equity, or PIPE, led by NextEra Energy, an affiliate of ArcLight, Electron Capital Partners, Gunvor Group, Wellington Management...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Oil Company#Pipelines#Oil Companies#Bloomberg#Enbridge Inc#Mainline#Bp Plc#Exxon Mobil Corp#Imperial Oil#Tc Energy Corp
MarketWatch

Oil futures finish lower as U.S. identifies its first case of the omicron variant of coronavirus

Oil futures ended lower on Wednesday, giving up earlier gains following news that the U.S. has identified its first case of the omicron variant of coronavirus. The turn lower for prices late in the session was linked to growing concerns over COVID-19, and the potential for the new variant to disrupt economic activity and oil demand, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. Traders await Thursday's decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies on production levels. Some analysts said the group, known as OPEC+, may decide to pause their current deal to boost monthly output by 400,000 barrels per day, given the recent plunge in oil prices following the discovery of the new variant of coronavirus. January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 61 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $65.57 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after touching an intraday high of $69.49. Prices lost 5.4% on Tuesday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
SFGate

Oil demand, climate change clash in California pipeline plan

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A proposal to replace an oil pipeline that was shut down in 2015 after causing California's worst coastal spill in 25 years is inching though a government review, even as the state moves toward banning gas-powered vehicles and oil drilling. Consideration of the $300 million proposal...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reuters

Canada says talks with U.S. over pipeline dispute should start soon

OTTAWA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Formal talks between Canada and the United States over a disputed Michigan pipeline should start soon, Ottawa said on Wednesday, the latest development in an affair souring bilateral relations. Last month Canada invoked a 1977 treaty with the United States to trigger negotiations over Enbridge...
U.S. POLITICS
eenews.net

Biden backtracked on drilling ban. What it means for CO2

Joe Biden was on the campaign trail in New Hampshire last year when he made one the flashiest pledges of his presidential run. “And, by the way, no more drilling on federal lands, period. Period, period, period,” he told voters in February before the election. Fulfilling the pledge has been...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Enbridge
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
worldoil.com

Turkey threatens to block Exxon Mobil venture drilling offshore Cyprus

(Bloomberg) --Turkey threatened to block any unauthorized search for gas and oil in its economic exclusive zone in the eastern Mediterranean after Cyprus awarded hydrocarbon exploration and drilling rights in its offshore block 5 to a venture of Exxon Mobil and Qatar Petroleum. A part of the license area in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Top oil producers may freeze output amid Omicron concerns

Major oil producers are due to meet Thursday to decide on output levels from January onwards, which could be frozen as the new Covid variant Omicron sparks turmoil. "The arrival of the Omicron variant and the ensuing sell off obviously increases the odds that OPEC+ will opt to hit the pause button on the planned 400 kb/d monthly production increase when they meet on Thursday," Helima Croft of RBC Capital Markets said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Exxon Mobil to boost spending on greenhouse gas reduction projects to $15 billion through 2027

Exxon Mobil Corp. said Wednesday that it has finalized its corporate plans to 2027, including increased spending on greenhouse gas emission-reduction projects to $15 billion over the next six years. The company said it also plans to maintain "disciplined capital investments," keeping that in the range of $20 billion to $25 billion per year through 2027. "The support the corporate strategy of continued structural cost savings, investment in low-cost-of-supply and lower-emission products, and further portfolio high-grading, positioning the company to double earnings and cash flow by 2027 versus 2019," the oil giant stated. The stock rose 2.1% in premarket trading, and crude oil futures bounced 4.7% off Tuesday's 3-month closing low. Exxon Mobil's stock has rallied 45.2% year to date through Tuesday, while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF has run up 44.0% and the S&P 500 has advanced 21.6%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy