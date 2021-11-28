ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iran seeks to return oil output to pre-sanction levels

By Arsalan Shahla on
 5 days ago

(Bloomberg) --Iran wants to pump more oil than it did before the Trump administration tightened sanctions, a top official said ahead of high-level nuclear talks whose outcome would directly impact the country’s energy-market ambitions. “Plans are in place to increase oil output to more than 5 million barrels a...

