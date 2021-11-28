ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sir Frank Williams 1942 - 2021

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliams Racing founder and former Team Principal Sir Frank Williams has died today at the age of 79. He was admitted to hospital on Friday and is said to passed away peacefully this morning. An icon of the F1 paddock for decades, Williams founded his eponymous team in 1977...

racingnews365.com

Video: 'A legacy that will live on forever' - Sir Frank Williams remembered

Williams Founder and former Team Principal Sir Frank Williams passed away peacefully on Sunday, surrounded by his family. Ever since the announcement, tributes have been flooding in from the F1 world and wider motorsport community, with his character and achievements being fondly remembered. Williams have also shared a tribute video,...
SPORTS
SkySports

Martin Brundle: F1 title tension rises as Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes raise game vs Max Verstappen in Qatar

This Formula One world championship is becoming very intense, emotional, and at times personal, and the Qatar Grand Prix heightened that. I've not experienced such intensity before. This is a season which is unfolding on a swathe of contrary opinions, camera angles, images, data, information, misinformation, social media posts, and not a little bitterness and mistrust. It felt more like a movie than a motor race on Sunday.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Kimi Raikkonen weighs in on Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen rivalry

Kimi Raikkonen has said Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen’s rivalry has been unnecessarily turned into a “big story”.Defending champion Hamilton trails Verstappen by eight points in the Formula 1 drivers’ standings with two races left this season.The Briton and the Dutchman have clashed on the track more than once this season, but 2007 world champion Raikkonen has said the pair’s rivalry is nothing unusual for a title race.“[It is] less [intense], for sure, because I’m not involved,” the Finn said, per GP Fans.“For me, it doesn’t matter. Whoever has the most points at the end of the last race...
MOTORSPORTS
Pistonheads

2021 IndyKA 500 | PH Competes

You may have been keeping up with our attempts at racing in the EnduroKA - well, our final effort took place last Sunday. One final shot at victory, to be forever immortalised on an engraved milk bottle. This may seem a little repetitive by now, but we've come painstakingly close to a win on more than one occasion, only to lose it through normally our own doing. We've made enough mistakes now that we should know how to finish on top of the podium. Even if Le Mans LMP1 winner Nick Tandy had entered a car...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton now favourite for title as Max Verstappen bemoans stewards

Lewis Hamilton is now favourite to win the F1 drivers’ championship after winning the Qatar Grand Prix to close the gap to his title rival and current standings leaders Max Verstappen. The seven-time world champion is now within eight points of the Dutch driver, with two races to go, after an excellent drive that saw him dominate from start to finish after claiming pole position with a sublime qualifying performance.Verstappen did his best to limit the damage though, rising from seventh on the grid after a five-place penalty to finish second, while also salvaging his day further with a...
MOTORSPORTS
AFP

Hamilton looks to extend F1 race as Verstappen eyes title

Lewis Hamilton will bid to keep alive his hopes of a historic eighth Formula One world title at the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this weekend, powered by the new engine that aided his remarkable triumph in Brazil. After consecutive victories in Sao Paulo and Qatar, Mercedes' defending champion seeks to complete a hat-trick, or see championship leader Max Verstappen suffer a setback, on the streets of the high-speed Jeddah Corniche Circuit. If he succeeds and trims the Red Bull driver's eight-point advantage to just one, or even zero, in Sunday's race, the title will be decided by a final winner-takes-all showdown in Abu Dhabi on December 12. But Hamilton knows it is a perilous challenge and that he cannot afford to take any risks. Verstappen will take the title on Sunday if he wins and Hamilton finishes outside the top six.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Martin Brundle identifies key advantage Lewis Hamilton has over Max Verstappen in F1 title fight

The Formula One title might not just be dictated by the two in the running to claim victory overall, but by their team-mates, Martin Brundle says.Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are fighting it out for supremacy at the top of the standings, the Dutchman leading by eight points with two races to go in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi.But how well their partners perform - and directly manage to hold off the No1 racers - is going to have a telling impact, according to Brundle, who backs Mercedes man Valtteri Bottas to fare better than Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.“I honestly...
MOTORSPORTS
Pistonheads

Goodwood motorsport tickets on sale for 2022

If the sound of flat-chat racing cars is fading fast in your memory - hopefully along with any remnants of tinnitus - then you may wish to secure yourself tickets for next year's motorsport events at Goodwood. The Goodwood season opener, the 79th Members' Meeting, is scheduled between the April...
MOTORSPORTS

