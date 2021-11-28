ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coding & Programming

Top 3 Coding Challenges for Expert-Level React Developers

HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

React is one of the most popular web frameworks in the world. Every React project requires expert-level React developers to know React-related concepts. React experts must be familiar with as many React concepts as possible. In this article, we will list the top three coding challenges for React experts. These include...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
theridgewoodblog.net

Know about CCIE certificates at the expert level

The Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert (CCIE) credential is a series of technical skills for senior networking professionals who build, administer, operate and diagnose diverse business networks. The CCIE certification program gets classified into six different series, or tracks, which include:. Center for data storage. Switching and routing. Security. Provider of...
COMPUTERS
pocketgamer.biz

CrazyLabs launches the Crazy Winter developer challenge

CrazyLabs has launched a new challenge for hypercasual game developers who want to start 2022 with a profitable game. Developers are invited to apply for a chance to get a 55 per cent revenue share, as well as cash rewards for passing CrazyLabs’ cost-per-install (CPI) benchmarks. Developers can submit as...
VIDEO GAMES
newyorkconstructionreport.com

NYCDOB announces “Hack the Building Code” innovation challenge winners

The New York City Department of Buildings (DOB) has announced the winning entries for the 2021 “Hack the Building Code” Innovation Challenge, featuring what it describes as “five cutting-edge winning ideas that can help shape the future of New York City’s built environment.”. Now in its second year, the “Hack...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Codecademy

10 Kotlin Code Challenges for Beginners

If you're interested in mobile development, then you've probably already heard of Kotlin as a popular language for developing Android apps. Maybe you've even started an online Kotlin course to give yourself a head start in your new development career. But learning doesn't end once you've finished the course. If...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coding#React#The React Library
HackerNoon

Lots of Chains, One Portfolio Tracker: The Multi-Chain Solution for DeFi Trading

Nothing stands still in the DeFi world. A quick glance at the massive growth DeFi has experienced over the past year or so will tell even the most hardened critic that it’s here to stay. So much so that it’s making its presence felt even in traditional markets. As the DeFi world has exploded in growth, developers have scrambled to keep up with the need for suitable technology. Users are demanding better options than what was available in the early days of DeFi, and developers are responding with the next generation of purpose-built apps.
Rappahannock News

After a challenging two years, some expert help for small businesses

Rappahannock County’s Liz Johnson of Mountain View Marketing is part of a panel of professionals offering their experienced advice to small businesses. Mike Savage, a business coach and founder of The Savage Secrets, saw the effects the last two years have had on entrepreneurs and wanted to help. He brought together leading experts in networking and referrals, branding, marketing, sales, and finance to develop and provide the Let’s Crush 2022 Summit for Entrepreneurs. This team of experts has more than 100 years of collective experience leading successful businesses.
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, VA
HackerNoon

Regex Refresher: Named Groups and Backreferences

The feature helps you to group your regular expressions with name and reference to those groups later in the. feature. It was introduced first time in Python re module then Microsoft developers supported it in.NET with different syntax. Java supported it from JDK 7, now it supported in most of the modern programming languages like Ruby, PHP, R …etc, etc, this feature is very useful in Android Development and Compiler Design. To learn more about the history of this feature and more details I recommend checking [regular-expressions.info].
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

How to Evaluate MLOps Platforms

There are now hundreds of tools and at least 40 platforms available for MLOps. The rush to the space has created a new problem - **too much choice** There are also a range of open-source tools addressing MLOps addressing MLOPs. Organizations have to figure it out because there is an imperative to get value from ML. We’ve launched two new resources to help with the understanding of the trade-offs in the ML space. We also released a guide to Evaluating MLOps Platforms and a matrix comparison matrix.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Coding & Programming
HackerNoon

On The Way From Sequence to RandomAccessCollection in Swift

Swift developers used features from the ***Sequence*** family of protocols. We will look at the implementation of the function **suffix** in collections in terms of the evolution of computational complexity from the basic protocol **Sequence** to the **RandomAccessCollection** protocol. Each new protocol in the protocol hierarchy announces new basic capabilities. They allow you to implement new default functions in protocol extension and optimize existing ones declared in inherited protocols.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Black Friday Final Hours: Prep For CompTIA Certifications For Under $15

As a part of our Final Hours Black Friday Sale, you can get The 2021 Complete CompTIA Certification Prep Super Bundle for just $14.70 with code BFSAVE70. It all begins with a simple collection of 16 courses, among which there are over 1,500 lessons. These courses are taught by iCollege, which has been one of the most trusted marketplaces in e-learning since it was launched in 2003 by XpertSkills. iCollege has earned 5/5 stars from over 60 verified purchasers of this particular bundle.
EDUCATION
HackerNoon

A Better Way to Pass Technical Interviews

To LeetCode or not to LeetCode? What if you don't want to practice 100s of coding questions before your next coding interview? Follow a patterned based approach to solve coding problems. Learn problem solving using coding patterns like Sliding Window, Two Heaps, Topological Sort, etc.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Introducing the Terminal Reader App by HackerNoon

Terminal Reader App is a web application with the intention of providing a different way of reading. It functions just like a regular terminal where you can type in commands and expect an output. This app is in the early stages, and will probably have further improvements. We encourage you to play with this app and to provide feedback. If you find a bug or find a way to hack it, please do not hesitate to let us know. We will consider your application as a developer. By the way, if you do.
CELL PHONES
Hackernoon

Bitcoin’s Taproot Upgrade: A Cautious Step in the Right Direction

Bitcoin developers have spent four years developing and deploying Taproot on its mainnet. So far, there have been no reports of failures, errors, etc., to hinder the upgrade, a clear sign of a stable upgrade. The purpose of Taproot is to improve the usability and privacy of cryptocurrencies. By releasing time locks and requiring multiple signatures, transactions on the Bitcoin network can become more complex. Anyone can detect transactions that use the complex functions, which necessitate the creation of various transactions, without Taproot.
COMPUTERS
Hackernoon

Why DAO? : The Problem With Traditional Governance

Last month the social media space was hit with a wave of news that Facebook and the rest of its services had temporarily gone down. The overall effects of that incident and those before it continue to shift our general curiosity about and approval of incentives to switch to decentralized technology. I argue that our society needs more innovative solutions for privacy, interoperability, and decision-making. Blockchain is a part of a trustless digital solution. There are multiple sources and solutions to decentralize existing projects or build a DApp from scratch. Moreover, I observe a notion of building projects under open governance where communities make all the decisions. Another term for it is DAO governance. Below, you can find out more about what it is, how it works, and the solutions for building trustless projects operated by DAO.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

Understanding Symbol: Javascript's Newest Primitive Type

There are 13 types of built-in Symbols to be listed as Vue3 goes. Symbols are guaranteed to be unique and hidden from any mechanisms other code will typically use to access the object. The default value of `SymbolisConcatSpreadable` property of an Array is 'true', even if an object should be flattened to its array elements. The interface of an Iterator is like: 'T,' 'T', 'E', 'e1' and 'e2', 'not an array element': 'e3'
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

Using HTTPS to Render Blocked Mixed Content on a Website

Starting with Firefox 23, Firefox blocks active mixed content by default. This follows a practice adopted by Internet Explorer (since version 9) and Chrome. This page explains what you should be aware of as a web developer. Your Website May Break. If your website delivers HTTPS pages, all active mixed...
INTERNET
HackerNoon

How to Create and Implement Your Own Test Automation Strategy

Test automation dramatically improves your processes and saves you time and resources. But you can’t just jump into it and expect the automation to produce the results you want. You need a clear strategy in place if you want your releases to go smoothly. This article explains how to design and implement a top-notch test automation strategy so that your testing efforts are fully worth it and your software quality reflects a well-thought-out plan that enables you to fully optimize your product before your customers start to use it.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

755
Followers
10K+
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy