A DEX Aggregator To Bridge DeFi and CeFi

By Lizard kung
Hackernoon
Hackernoon
 5 days ago
Arken Finance is a DEX aggregator which offers an all-in-one trade portal for all DeFiinvestors. The...

NEWSBTC

Cardano Records Over 20 Million Transactions Ahead of DEX Launches

The Cardano network remains one of the most stable blockchains in the crypto space. Founded in 2017, the network remains the largest proof of stake network in the industry. It holds the title for the proof of stake network with the highest amount of coins staked, only recently conceding to Solana to become the smart contracts platform with the second-largest amount of coins staked.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dex#Aggregates#Defi#Cefi#Arken Finance#Bsc#Polygon
Coinspeaker

DEX Aggregator 1inch Pulls $175M Funding in Private Token Sale

1inch has its eyes fixed on launching a new product line that will cater exclusively to institutional investors looking to take a dive into the decentralized finance ecosystem. Decentralized Exchange (DEX) aggregator, 1inch Network has raised the sum of $175 million in a private token sale round which enjoined massive...
MARKETS
invezz.com

IDEX launches first hybrid liquidity DEX in history

DEX to protect users from rising gas fees on the Ethereum network. The innovative design of the exchange guarantees a unique trading experience. Not much has been done so far to address MEV, failed transactions, and other ecosystem issues. Leading DEX IDEX has launched its v3 Hybrid Liquidity DEX on...
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Danaswap vs. The DEX Heavyweights: Why Ardana May Reign Supreme

DEXs (decentralized exchanges) have been around for quite some time but really began taking off in 2020 at the start of the DeFi (decentralized finance) boom. But why is this?. For one, DEXs offer a smooth user experience when it comes to trading. Users can also swap between various different tokens on multiple blockchains anonymously through a Web3 wallet. This eliminates the need to undergo KYC (Know Your Customer) verification processes, a central motivation for some in crypto.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
bitcoin.com

Dex Aggregator 1inch Network Raises $175 Million in Series B Funding Round

1inch Network, the decentralized exchange (dex) aggregation project, has announced the company has raised $175 million in a Series B financing round. According to the announcement, the fresh new capital will be leveraged to scale the team, foster additional 1inch token utilities, and build new protocols. 1inch Raises $175 Million...
MARKETS
HackerNoon

Which Kind of Crypto Trader Are You?

In the financial market jungle, traders and investors survey the terrain while armed with different tools; positing divergent objectives, expectations and outcomes. With a mobile phone and a fistful of dollars, retail traders have set forth into the jungle of cryptocurrency trading in search of outlandish returns (at the potential expense of their entire investment) The Crypto Cowboy tends to sport a higher risk appetite compared to the average trader while being highly confident in their abilities to the point of being labelled “braggadocious”
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Amber Group Leads $175M Series B Round in DEX Aggregator 1inch

1inch Exchange aggregates crypto prices from various decentralized exchanges. Image: 1inch Network. Decentralized crypto exchange (DEX) aggregator 1inch has announced a closure of a $175 million Series B funding round led by Amber Group. The raise also saw the participation of about 50 other investors, including Jane Street, VanEck, Fenbushi...
MARKETS
beincrypto.com

DeFi Deep Dive — DeversiFi: A DEX With All the CEX Upsides

Decentralized Exchanges (DEX) rise in prominence, but centralized exchanges still outrank them when it comes to users. DeversiFi aims to change that. Considering that cryptocurrencies rely on decentralized blockchain to power them, it doesn’t make sense that much of the crypt space relies on a few specific points of failure — centralized crypto exchanges (CEX).
MARKETS
Hackernoon

Ethereum's High Gas Fees is Limiting On-chain Activities

Safle recently raised $900k seed to launch next-gen multichain identity wallet and Web 3.0 infrastructure. Safle started with the vision to give the right of funds, identity and developer tools to the ones wanting to move to the blockchain without any further compromises. The shift from Web 2 to Web 3 has resulted in a focus on decentralization and open internet without censorship-resistant web-resistant data-resistant Web. The company is building this next-generation internet through an open, transparent and democratic way of governance with token holders able to decide.
MARKETS
HackerNoon

Lots of Chains, One Portfolio Tracker: The Multi-Chain Solution for DeFi Trading

Nothing stands still in the DeFi world. A quick glance at the massive growth DeFi has experienced over the past year or so will tell even the most hardened critic that it’s here to stay. So much so that it’s making its presence felt even in traditional markets. As the DeFi world has exploded in growth, developers have scrambled to keep up with the need for suitable technology. Users are demanding better options than what was available in the early days of DeFi, and developers are responding with the next generation of purpose-built apps.
beincrypto.com

EuroSwap EDEX: A New DEX Bridging the Gap Between Crypto and Euro

Last weekend, the EuroSwap project successfully closed phase-1 of the ongoing EDEX token sale Priority Session. The second phase is currently underway and will conclude in about a week. This token sale is undoubtedly a big step forward for EuroSwap as the team intensifies efforts to make inroads into the...
CURRENCIES
Hackernoon

Build on Your Trading Knowledge: What Are Stop Loss and Stop Limit Orders?

A stop-loss order is a universal risk management technique applicable in stocks or even crypto trading to effectively limit potential losses. Stop orders are ideal for short-term traders who need to automate most of their trading process. The sell order is used to **protect long positions in bullish markets** and **protect bearish positions** The order will automatically trigger a sell order if the price drops below a certain level decided by the trader. The best part? **It’s all automated and you lose nothing!
MARKETS
Tech Times

Gamestar Looks to Dominate the DEX Market with a Unique Cross-Chain Solution

As anybody in the crypto world can tell you, crypto exchanges have a controversial history. The first centralized exchanges (CEXs) saw a string of security failures and incidents of fraud that almost destroyed them. Their failures led to the creation of decentralized exchanges (DEXs) that aimed to do better. And in many ways, they have.
MARKETS
Coinspeaker

Solving the Problems with Decentralized Exchanges – Bridging the CeFi and DeFi User Experiences

The primary ways to get involved with digital currencies are either through a centralized or decentralized exchange. In today’s advanced cryptocurrency ecosystem, there are hundreds of both classes of exchanges, most of which have a common denominator including a complicated user experience (UX). While some centralized exchanges are attempting to design a more simplified UI/UX, decentralized exchanges are still largely in their infancy and often pose a very steep learning curve for users, particularly the new ones. There are many emerging solutions helping users navigate the industry, and one of the most innovative is Arken Finance.
MARKETS
u.today

Elrond Launched $1.29 Billion Liquidity Incentive for Maiar DEX Today

Elrond Network, a Romanian start-up behind the high-performance blockchain platform Elrond (EGLD), started its most ambitious liquidity stimulation program so far. $1,290,000,000 in MEX tokens to motivate Maiar's LPs. According to the official announcement shared by the team of Elrond Network on its official social media channels, today, on Nov....
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

What Are DEX Aggregators And Why Do Traders Love Them So Much?

In the world of decentralized finance, the idea of creating a DEX aggregator is an emerging principle that will help traders to organize how they participate in cryptocurrency and blockchain asset activities. The DEX aggregator (or DEX aggregator) is essentially a platform that combines data from one or more exchanges...
MARKETS
Hackernoon

Hackernoon

Edwards, CO
116
Followers
1K+
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Hacker Noon is a technology publication with over 4M monthly readers. All our stories are written by 12k+ subject matter experts in the domain of Blockchain, Crypto, Programming, and General Tech

 https://hackernoon.com/

