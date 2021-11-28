Building The Koyeb Serverless Engine: Why We Moved From Kubernetes to Nomad, Firecracker, and Kuma

I want to tell you a story. It will show you how your experience in the startup scene is not always reflective of what users want, or think they want. Two years ago, I was stalking some companies on AngelList related to food tech. I wanted to collaborate with someone and see if I’d get any perks. Accidentally, I looked into a company profile from India. They hadn't spent much time on their profile. There was just a logo, description, website link, and list of founders. They'd built a dashboard that can be connected with API-focused projects. I got curious and looked on their website. There was nothing "rockstar-ish" or "unicorny" to be found. Just simple web pages, default Bootstrap layouts, basic color scheme.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO