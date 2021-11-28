I Built An SEO Content Software And Made $5k in a month: A Case-Study

Gartner, a Connecticut-based technology consulting company with a well-established reputation for conducting research and gauging highly specialized industries, put out a new Hype Cycle report earlier this year. A whole section of the report is dedicated to data management and provides an in-depth examination of how the world of today has come to rely heavily on innovations in data science and Machine Learning (ML). Gartner identifies data labeling as one of the key factors responsible for the ongoing evolution of AI technology and rapid AI-powered product development. The report lists a handful of companies as today’s leaders of the data-labeling market – among them are Scale AI, Toloka, Appen, CloudFactory, Amazon MTurk, and Playment. According to Gartner, these companies use both internal and external labelers to offer classification, segmentation, transformation, and augmentation procedures utilized to prepare training data for ML algorithms.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO