ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

I Built An SEO Content Software And Made $5k in a month: A Case-Study

By Ousia
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Over the last 3 months I've consistently published 4-5 articles a day, of 500-3,000 words each using software I've...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation UK

Bringing the metaverse to life: how I built a virtual reality for my students – and what I’ve learnt along the way

We’ve been hearing a lot recently about the metaverse – a vision for the internet which uses technology like virtual and augmented reality to integrate real and digital worlds. With Facebook changing its name to Meta to focus on this space, and other big tech companies like Microsoft coming onboard, there is much discussion about the potential of the metaverse to enhance the way we socialise, work and learn.
CELL PHONES
New Haven Register

Should You Simply Ignore Keywords When Writing Content for SEO?

Few marketing strategies have undergone as much evolution and development as search engine optimization (SEO). It’s been around for about as long as search engines have, but the modern approach is radically different than what people were doing in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Back then, the SEO game...
GOOGLE
everythingrf.com

Software Defined Radio Use Case for Radars

Software Defined Radios (SDR) have become the best option for many radio applications due to their precision, flexibility, reliability and simplified design process. In this article, we will discuss the application of SDR in radars. Although composed of mainly analog circuits in the past, modern radars rely on powerful digital signal processing to operate. Aviation and marine navigation, weather/meteorology tracking, ground penetration assessments, military missile guidance and Earth's surface mapping are some examples of applications. Moreover, radar technologies consist of a variety of different configurations, such as Continuous Wave (CW) Radar, Doppler Radar, Pulse Radar, Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) Radar and Phase Array Radar. Despite the diversity of technologies, all radar configurations require large amounts of signal processing to work properly, and as such, SDR works as the backbone of these devices.
SOFTWARE
American Banker

Why a small Florida lender built its account-opening software in-house

A small Florida bank wanted a new account-opening system that was unlike anything its rivals had. This meant building the system in-house — a daunting task for a lender of its size, and not its first choice. Professional Holding Corp.’s initial plan was to use an off-the-shelf product, but the...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seo
martechseries.com

Varnish Software Achieves 500 Gbps Throughput Per Server For UHD Video Content

Live Linear and VOD performance milestones for TLS-encrypted traffic reached with Varnish Edge Cloud running on Intel architecture-based servers. Varnish Software has announced record-setting CDN performance milestones for Video-On-Demand (VOD) and Live Linear video use cases, publishing the results and testing methodology in a white paper. With higher throughput levels...
SOFTWARE
signalscv.com

Best Black Friday SEO Content Writing Deals

The Black Friday sale is just around the corner! The cheerful environment with the upcoming festivities and the assurance that the Black Friday sale is approaching is sure to have you thrilled. This is the perfect time to stock up on all of your favorite items and buy presents for...
INTERNET
HackerNoon

Black Friday Final Hours: Prep For CompTIA Certifications For Under $15

As a part of our Final Hours Black Friday Sale, you can get The 2021 Complete CompTIA Certification Prep Super Bundle for just $14.70 with code BFSAVE70. It all begins with a simple collection of 16 courses, among which there are over 1,500 lessons. These courses are taught by iCollege, which has been one of the most trusted marketplaces in e-learning since it was launched in 2003 by XpertSkills. iCollege has earned 5/5 stars from over 60 verified purchasers of this particular bundle.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
HackerNoon

The Process Behind Building Our Own Applicant Tracking System

An applicant tracking system, usually referred to simply as ATS, is a software application that simplifies handling of candidate data through automation. It enables companies to streamline their recruitment processes from sourcing and communication to testing and selecting candidates. Today’s ATS systems enable companies to customize and automate entire recruitment workflows for greater overall efficiency from application to hire. These ATS solutions can come as dedicated, standalone software and modules that serve as a functional part of a larger ERP solution.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

The Gartner Hype Cycle Report and the Future of Data

Gartner, a Connecticut-based technology consulting company with a well-established reputation for conducting research and gauging highly specialized industries, put out a new Hype Cycle report earlier this year. A whole section of the report is dedicated to data management and provides an in-depth examination of how the world of today has come to rely heavily on innovations in data science and Machine Learning (ML). Gartner identifies data labeling as one of the key factors responsible for the ongoing evolution of AI technology and rapid AI-powered product development. The report lists a handful of companies as today’s leaders of the data-labeling market – among them are Scale AI, Toloka, Appen, CloudFactory, Amazon MTurk, and Playment. According to Gartner, these companies use both internal and external labelers to offer classification, segmentation, transformation, and augmentation procedures utilized to prepare training data for ML algorithms.
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

Using HTTPS to Render Blocked Mixed Content on a Website

Starting with Firefox 23, Firefox blocks active mixed content by default. This follows a practice adopted by Internet Explorer (since version 9) and Chrome. This page explains what you should be aware of as a web developer. Your Website May Break. If your website delivers HTTPS pages, all active mixed...
INTERNET
HackerNoon

How to Create and Implement Your Own Test Automation Strategy

Test automation dramatically improves your processes and saves you time and resources. But you can’t just jump into it and expect the automation to produce the results you want. You need a clear strategy in place if you want your releases to go smoothly. This article explains how to design and implement a top-notch test automation strategy so that your testing efforts are fully worth it and your software quality reflects a well-thought-out plan that enables you to fully optimize your product before your customers start to use it.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Understanding Symbol: Javascript's Newest Primitive Type

There are 13 types of built-in Symbols to be listed as Vue3 goes. Symbols are guaranteed to be unique and hidden from any mechanisms other code will typically use to access the object. The default value of `SymbolisConcatSpreadable` property of an Array is 'true', even if an object should be flattened to its array elements. The interface of an Iterator is like: 'T,' 'T', 'E', 'e1' and 'e2', 'not an array element': 'e3'
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

Top 3 Coding Challenges for Expert-Level React Developers

React is one of the most popular web frameworks in the world. Every React project requires expert-level React developers to know React-related concepts. React experts must be familiar with as many React concepts as possible. In this article, we will list the top three coding challenges for React experts. These include creating a Higher-Order Component to reuse component logic. Reusing code is an important skill that React experts should have. The interviewer wants to check how you implement and use Redux in a React application.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

WTF is Application Monitoring? Do you Need it?

Now that you've built the swanky software application of your dreams, what’s next? Well, if you’re an experienced programmer or a veteran product manager, you already know that you now need to put a robust application monitoring system in place. For those readers who do not fall in the above categories, an application monitoring system is a set of processes (usually made available via a standalone application) to help provide an admin with runtime metrics of the software system’s performance.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

A Quick Introduction to the Resize Observer API

The Resize Observer API provides a performant mechanism by which code can monitor an element for changes to its size, with notifications being delivered to the observer each time the size changes. Concepts and Usage. There is a whole raft of use cases for responsive design techniques (and others besides)...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

Using Arduino for Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE): A Step-by-Step Guide

The project is a quick way to set up an Arduino with a USB Host Shield as a USB CDC Host capable of communicating with the BleuIO Dongle. It will then act as a terminal, taking input and sending data to the Arduino Virtual Com Port. The largest possible max.packet size for the function Acm.RcvData() is 64 bytes, so to accommodate the amount of data we will receive, we are using three buffers to receive the data. We print it out to the serial terminal connected to the Virtual COM Port.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

The Foolproof 7-Step Process for Hiring the Best Software Developer

A US Bureau of Labor Statistics report states that software developer jobs are growing faster than the national average for all other industries. A sound strategy and action plan are a must if you wish to find the right software developer that you need. Decide whether you need co-located or remote developers; choose between freelance platforms and software development companies. Consider hiring developers from reputed companies for complex projects; choose a trustworthy provider for complex work. Choose a job posting to advertise your position; start creating it from your project requirement documents.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

755
Followers
10K+
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy