Decentralized Organizations or DAOs: The Founding Principles

By XDAO, XDAO – Multichain DAO Ecosystem
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) are a logical step for the next level of relationship. DAOs are autonomous organizations built on top of...

hackernoon.com

Tech Times

New Order DAO - Meet the Decentralized YCombinator of DeFi Innovations

The New Order Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) is a community-driven incubator that seeks to improve the state of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) projects by providing access to building resources. At its current state, the DeFi ecosystem faces a significant challenge when it comes to matching innovators, investors and prospective communities. New...
MARKETS
Law.com

Intellectual Property Issues in Decentralized Finance

As DeFi technology continues to proliferate, protecting related intellectual property (IP) involved is also increasingly important. Blockchain-based finance, more commonly referred to as decentralized finance (“DeFi”), is a topic of increasing interest among businesses and investors alike. This interest is fueled by the efficiency, growing array of financial products offered, and user friendliness DeFi brings to digital finance.
MARKETS
Hackernoon

The Future of Governance is DAO

Eden Dhaliwal: I’ve been working in early-stage venture development as an incubator and investor for over a decade now. I discovered crypto in 2015 and have spent most of my time in crypto as a Partner and Head of Crypto at Outlier Ventures. Over the past year or so, two things really excited me about the space that led me to start New Order. First, that DeFi is really still in its early days and has tremendous long-term upside. Secondly, it’s become apparent that capital is not a crucial need for new projects, and builders, especially DeFi builders, are getting tired VCs dumping for quick returns, liquidity providers ‘rug pulling” rewards, and general lack of value provided by ‘investors’. With New Order, our thesis is that a venture platform should be led by a community of builders that can build a powerful DAO treasury to provide continual and valuable resources for builders. Our network of DeFi builders will determine what projects get launched to serve the DeFi ecosystem best. It’s effectively a community of DeFi builders backing DeFi builders through community-driven incubation.
ECONOMY
CoinTelegraph

ENS DAO delegates offer perspective on DAO governance and decentralized identity

Earlier this month, the Ethereum Name Service, or ENS, formed a decentralized autonomous organization, or DAO, for the ENS community. Cointelegraph spoke to two ENS DAO delegates who applied for the opportunity to represent the community and stay involved in the decision making process: Victor Zhang, CEO of AlphaWallet, an open source Ethereum wallet, and Gregory Rocco, co-founder of Spruce, a decentralized ID and data toolkit for developers.
MARKETS
inforisktoday.com

Zero Trust Guiding Principles

We are in the midst of a massive paradigm shift in security deployment – one that goes beyond defense-in-depth. Zero Trust builds on the concepts of “don’t trust anyone” (least privilege), “divide and conquer” (network segmentation) and “who-are-you-where-are-you-and-what-are-you-accessing” (risk-based) access. And your new perimeter? It’s Identity. And it can strengthen network, application and data protection. Dive into Optiv’s Zero Trust Field Guide and come away with an understanding of how to explain Zero Trust frameworks to your peers and strategies for using it in your organization.
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

Decoding the Biggest Blockchain Hacks and Blockchain Cybersecurity with Yotam Dar

Cybersecurity expert Yotam Dar is a blockchain cybersecurity expert. Dar: Hackers are attracted to blockchains because fraudulent transactions cannot be undone, as they can in the old banking system. Hackers broke into Poly Network, a decentralized finance industry, stealing $600 million in cryptocurrencies, making it the largest heist in the industry. Dar says the most vulnerable to cyber security threats are easily easily the protocols protocols are easily the most easily-vulnerable to cyber threats. He says the majority of the breaches are caused by poor security tactics.
SOFTWARE
awealthofcommonsense.com

Talk Your Book: The DAO of DeFi Index Funds

Today’s Talk Your Book is presented by Index Coop:. We spoke with Mike Taormina from the Index Cooperative about how a DAO is allowing investors to access crypto and DeFi index funds. Why so many people with traditional finance backgrounds are getting into DeFi. How an asset management firm was...
MARKETS
Hackernoon

Why DAO? : The Problem With Traditional Governance

Last month the social media space was hit with a wave of news that Facebook and the rest of its services had temporarily gone down. The overall effects of that incident and those before it continue to shift our general curiosity about and approval of incentives to switch to decentralized technology. I argue that our society needs more innovative solutions for privacy, interoperability, and decision-making. Blockchain is a part of a trustless digital solution. There are multiple sources and solutions to decentralize existing projects or build a DApp from scratch. Moreover, I observe a notion of building projects under open governance where communities make all the decisions. Another term for it is DAO governance. Below, you can find out more about what it is, how it works, and the solutions for building trustless projects operated by DAO.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

The Decentralized Internet and Redistribution of Power

There is an emerging pattern in multiple industries where the setup now is skewed for the few who scale at the expense of many who got them there. If a need for change arises, the control in these organizations stays centralized with the board members, or at best with shareholders, both of which could have economic incentives at odds with the greater good. As with earlier efforts in decentralization, whether its labor unions or cooperatives, the building of decentralized Web will see its chapters of resistance. The future may not be as black and white as the past and there will be many sides for you to choose.
LABOR ISSUES
beincrypto.com

Show Me The Money — Explaining How DAOs are Funded

As Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) pick up recognition both inside and outside the crypto space, more questions surface regarding these decentralized communities. In the bustling world of crypto and emerging blockchain technologies, the marker for buzzwords continues moving. For some time, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) were the only thing in headlines...
MARKETS
investing.com

Hector DAO Brings a New Era of Decentralization Replace Centralized Stablecoins

Today, the crypto market has become mainstream with its adoption at an all-time-high. However, when Satoshi Nakamoto invented Bitcoin, he expected it to be truly decentralized. Today, a majority of the crypto market is centralized in one way or another. Even the Defi markets consist of several protocols which are highly centralized in nature. Hector DAO aims to change that with a truly decentralized ecosystem of its own. Hector DAO will also introduce algorithmic decentralized stable coins instead of using centralized ones such as USDT and USDC. HECTOR is a fork of OHM built on the Fantom network, allowing it to utilise the speed, security, and scalability that Fantom offers.
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Hector DAO Introduces Decentralized Stablecoins In Hopes Of Delivering True Decentralization

Hector DAO plans to build a truly decentralized ecosystem by introducing algorithmic decentralized stablecoins. Hector DAO, a fork of OHM built on the Fantom network, wants to change how the current cryptocurrency space operates, hoping to realize Satoshi Nakamoto’s vision for true decentralization. According to the announcement, Hector DAO’s decentralized stablecoins will provide the perfect solution against price fluctuation experienced by stablecoins during volatility. Notably, inflation is also highly influenced by the fiat cryptocurrencies the tokens are pegged on, which are highly prone to inflation.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
NEWSBTC

Super DAO: Tokenizing Consumer-Facing Dapps On-Chain

Decentralized networks hold untold promise for tapping developer and entrepreneurial talent wherever it exists in the world, particularly in areas where it is difficult to raise funding. By breaking down barriers for bootstrapping new ventures and giving projects access to essential resources, the tokenization of dapps and services on-chain can incentivize new decentralized governance models that redistribute power, control, and rewards to the collective.
TECHNOLOGY
cryptopotato.com

DAOLaunch: Decentralized Venture Capital on the Blockchain

Investing in startups is a field largely led by high-profile venture capitalists and institutional players who can leverage their networks, connections, and brands to negotiate better investment conditions and earn more. These privileges are not often made available to retail investors as most of the deals are conducted behind closed...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Decentralized exchanges aren’t ready for derivatives

If the words “derivatives trading” conjures up images of men in suits with disheveled white sleeves rolled up to the elbows and exacerbated expressions on their faces — like something out of The Big Short — then the word decentralized exchanges (DEXs) must conjure up, well, nothing. There are no...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

GridZoneDAO: The decentralized Metaverse

GridZoneDAO is a next-generation Metaverse on the Ethereum-Blockchain with a focus on high-quality artworks and experiences. The user can participate in an interactive 3D VR world, connect with others and create a decentralized economy. DAO stands for ‘Decentralized Autonomous Organisation’. It is basically a digital company. It follows procedural rules...
BEAUTY & FASHION
beincrypto.com

Decentralized Finance Revolution, What Is Dexalot?

Even though AMM-based trading has picked up recently, most digital assets are still traded through centralized black-box exchanges. The unfortunate reality is that most new cryptocurrency users must trust these old-fashioned centralized exchanges as their initial foray into cryptocurrencies. Such exchanges have had a history rife with problems ranging from market manipulation to hacks, as well as problems with asset withdrawals, arbitrarily disabled deposit functions, etc. This circumstance is not ideal and negatively impacts the adoption of digital assets.
MARKETS
MarketRealist

What’s a Crypto DAO? Decentralized Autonomous Organizations, Explained

If you've ever read about cryptocurrency, you've almost certainly encountered the word "decentralized." But certain movements require some sort of organization, even if it's not the traditional centralized hierarchy we know. That's why crypto users have the DAO—decentralized autonomous organization. Article continues below advertisement. What are crypto DAOs, and how...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

