Decentralized Organizations or DAOs: The Founding Principles

Eden Dhaliwal: I’ve been working in early-stage venture development as an incubator and investor for over a decade now. I discovered crypto in 2015 and have spent most of my time in crypto as a Partner and Head of Crypto at Outlier Ventures. Over the past year or so, two things really excited me about the space that led me to start New Order. First, that DeFi is really still in its early days and has tremendous long-term upside. Secondly, it’s become apparent that capital is not a crucial need for new projects, and builders, especially DeFi builders, are getting tired VCs dumping for quick returns, liquidity providers ‘rug pulling” rewards, and general lack of value provided by ‘investors’. With New Order, our thesis is that a venture platform should be led by a community of builders that can build a powerful DAO treasury to provide continual and valuable resources for builders. Our network of DeFi builders will determine what projects get launched to serve the DeFi ecosystem best. It’s effectively a community of DeFi builders backing DeFi builders through community-driven incubation.

