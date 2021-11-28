Transcript: Dr. Scott Gottlieb on “Face the Nation”
By CBS News
Sand Hills Express
5 days ago
▶ Watch Video: Gottlieb says Omicron variant “almost definitely” already in U.S. The following is a transcript of an interview with former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb that aired Sunday, November 28, 2021, on “Face the Nation.”. MARGARET BRENNAN: We go now to Dr. Scott Gottlieb, he’s a former...
The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is the latest strain of the coronavirus to be designated a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization: more and more countries are reporting cases, and it has an unusual combination of mutations that may enable it to spread faster. Scientists are also trying to determine whether the current vaccines are effective against it.
The SARS-CoV-2 virus keeps looking for ways to mutate in order to survive. This is a normal thing for viruses, and they don’t seem to care if we like it or not. Therefore, the new variant known as Omicron (B.1.1.529) is causing a new wave of worries across the world.
A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
Washington — Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Biden, warned the U.S. could potentially experience a fifth wave of coronavirus infections, but said increasing the number of Americans who are vaccinated against the virus and receive their booster shots could blunt its severity. “We certainly have the potential...
Former White House Coronavirus Response team member Dr. Scott Atlas claimed on Sunday that ""science has become politicized," adding that the internal politics in the field is "destructive" and "there's no transparency." He went on to argue that "this undermines the validity of the research and their statements," and alleged...
Dr. Scott Atlas accused the U.S. on Sunday of “bizarrely denying the science” by not recognizing previous Covid infections as a source of immunity. “We are the only country that I know of… who refuses to accept this,” Atlas told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo. “If you are in Europe, they count having had the infection as protection, when you have these Green Passes or whatever they call them to travel.”
Dr. Michael Gottlieb was working on the front lines of the HIV/AIDS crisis in the early 1980s, helping to write the the very first report on the disease in 1981. The Los Angeles-based allergist-immunologist made federal health authorities aware of the first cases of AIDS — which put his then-job at UCLA Medical School on the line.
Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
More than 21 million people have already received their booster, with over 6 million choosing Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Millions more are likely eligible for an additional shot, but might be waiting to book their appointment in order to decide which vaccine to get. Both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized mixing and matching booster doses, so eligible recipients of any of the three vaccines can choose which they would prefer to get for their next dose. And though health officials are largely abstaining from recommending one booster over the other, experts do have a warning for those getting the Moderna booster.
The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
Doctors in South Africa have suggested that the symptoms of the omicron Covid variant could be milder than those caused by the globally-dominant delta variant, though the WHO warns it is still too early to draw conclusions about the fast-spreading new form of SARS.CoV.2.Dr Angelique Coetzee, a South African doctor and chair of the South African Medical Association who was one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus variant there, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from those typically seen with delta. "What brought them to the surgery...
The coronavirus mutation Omicron is concerning. "This is a very unusual constellation of changes across the SARS-CoV-2 genome with greater than 30 of them in the important spike protein, which is the business end of the virus, particularly in its receptor binding domain, where there were about 10 mutations there," says Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "This mutational profile is very different from other variants of interest and concern. And although some mutations are also found in Delta, this is not Delta—it's something different. And these mutations have been associated with increased transmissibility and immune innovation. Whereas other of the mutations have not yet been characterized as to their functional capability."
Confusingly, the leaders of this land of contradictions—who have said they’re motivated by California governor Gavin Newsom’s mandate that schoolchildren be vaccinated against COVID-19—have asserted that they are not seceding from either the state of California or the United States, but simply refusing to recognize their legal and political authority. (They cite the refusal of San Francisco, a Newsom stronghold, to enforce federal immigration laws as precedent, though that city has not declared itself a republic.) Footage from the council meeting, though, complicates the picture.
The rise of China's navy has truly been remarkable by any benchmark anyone could reasonably set. It is now numerically the world's largest fleet, and while the US Navy outweighs it, US ships are older. Maintaining those ships will be expensive, and history shows that building big fleets doesn't always...
Comments / 0