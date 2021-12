Multiple sources have identified the skier killed in an accident in Colorado on Tuesday as Ron LeMaster, a longtime ski coach and author. LeMaster is best known for his books on skiing technique, including 'The Skier's Edge' and 'Ultimate Skiing.' The fatal accident was first reported at about 11 AM on November 30, following the collision between a skier and a snowboarder. The snowboarder, of Wellington, Colorado, has not been identified and no criminal charges were initially filed related to the incident. The investigation into...

COLORADO STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO