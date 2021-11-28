For cop who shot Daunte Wright, will 'wrong gun' plea work?

Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter is set to go on trial on Tuesday as jury selection begins in the case of Daunte Wright’s death.Ms Potter, 49, a former Brooklyn Centre Police Department officer faces charges of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter for shooting Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, at a traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb in April 2020.Ms Potter claimed she made an innocent mistake when she fatally shot Wright with her pistol, mistaking it for her taser stun gun.According to the complaint lodged in the case on 11 April, Ms Potter and another officer she was training...

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO