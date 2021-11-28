ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

For cop who shot Daunte Wright, will 'wrong gun' plea work?

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (AP) — When a suburban Minneapolis police officer shot and killed Daunte Wright in April, her reaction on body-camera video seemed to instantly establish the key facts of the case: “I grabbed the wrong (expletive) gun,” https://apnews.com/article/death-of-daunte-wright-shootings-minnesota-minneapolis-arrests-ea3f946497f367662842bb08c1b8e242">Kim Potter said. “I’m going to go to prison.”. But legal experts...

Sheriff: Dad of Michigan school shooting suspect bought gun

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school on Tuesday, killing three students and wounding eight other people, including one teacher, authorities said. Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said late Tuesday that investigators were still trying to determine a motive for the shooting at...
Kim Potter trial: Who is the former Minnesota officer and why did she shoot Daunte Wright?

Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter is set to go on trial on Tuesday as jury selection begins in the case of Daunte Wright’s death.Ms Potter, 49, a former Brooklyn Centre Police Department officer faces charges of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter for shooting Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, at a traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb in April 2020.Ms Potter claimed she made an innocent mistake when she fatally shot Wright with her pistol, mistaking it for her taser stun gun.According to the complaint lodged in the case on 11 April, Ms Potter and another officer she was training...
Minnesota ex-police officer who shot Daunte Wright plans to testify at trial

(Reuters) -The former Minnesota police officer charged in the April shooting of Daunte Wright, a Black man whose death prompted new protests against police brutality, will testify in her own defense, her attorney said on Tuesday as jury selection began in the manslaughter trial. Kimberly Potter, a white former officer...
Trial begins for ex-cop Kim Potter in killing of Daunte Wright: What happened, what’s being charged, and what might the legal arguments look like.

To continue reading this article and others for free, please sign up for our newsletter. Yes, I will become a Sahan Sustainer now. This story comes to you from MPR News, a partner with Sahan Journal. We will be sharing stories between SahanJournal.com and MPRNews.org. Wright’s killing set off days...
DA: Police shot Oregon woman who ran, shot cop

GLADSTONE, Ore. (AP) - Prosecutors say police shot an Oregon woman Monday after she ran from a squad car and shot an officer. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office says officers stopped Yvette Lares Garcia for a traffic violation and found she was wanted on suspicion of felony theft in Texas.
Jury selection starts in manslaughter trial of ex-cop who killed Daunte Wright

Jury selection started Tuesday in the manslaughter trial of Kimberly Potter, the former Minnesota police officer charged in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright. The veteran cop — who resigned two days after the shooting earlier this year that sparked protests in the city of Brooklyn Center — has pleaded not guilty to first- and second-degree manslaughter.
