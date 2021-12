Last week, Randol's Cajun Restaurant in Lafayette announced they were closing their doors after 50 years of business. For five decades, the iconic eatery was one of the biggest symbols of our Cajun culture. It was a place where you could enjoy some of the best Cajun cuisine while listening to some of the best Cajun musicians while they entertained customers and provided a musical backdrop to those who wanted to get out on the restaurant's dance floor and work off all that food!

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO