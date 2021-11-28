ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today in History

By The Associated Press
Times and Democrat
 5 days ago

Today is Sunday, Nov. 28, the 332nd day of 2021. There are 33 days left in the year. On Nov. 28, 1942, fire engulfed the Cocoanut Grove nightclub in Boston, killing 492 people in the deadliest nightclub blaze ever. On this date. In 1520, Portuguese navigator Ferdinand Magellan reached...

thetandd.com

Heath Freeman, ‘Bones' and ‘NCIS' Actor, Dies at 41

Hollywood has lost a star way too soon. Heath Freeman, the actor who appeared in hit shows like "NCIS" and "Bones", has died, his manager confirmed to E! News. Heath was 41 years old. "We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman," a statement from his...
Daily News

‘Laverne & Shirley’ star Eddie Mekka dead at 69

Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. He was 69. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after receiving reports that Mekka had been out of contact for multiple days. Mekka appeared on 150 episodes of ...
Ilana Quinn

The Actress Who Left Hollywood to Become A Nun

On February 26, 2012, an unlikely figure appeared at the annual 84th Academy Awards. Amid the crisp tuxedos and sequin evening gowns stood a 73-year-old Roman Catholic Benedictine nun wearing a modest habit, complete with a dark veil and wimple. She walked down the famous red carpet surrounded by acclaimed celebrities such as Meryl Streep and Brad Pitt, pausing once or twice for interviews with stunned onlookers.
SFGate

Lou Cutell, ‘Seinfeld’ Character Actor, Dies at 91

Cutell also played Dr. Brainard in “Honey I Shrunk the Kids” and Abe on “Grey’s Anatomy.”. 'Seinfeld' Soundtrack to Be Released... Finally (EXCLUSIVE) His friend Mark Furman announced the news on Facebook. Furman posted about Cutell on his social media on Sunday, writing, “After 91 years, and a great life,...
TVOvermind

The Tragic Story of Child Actress Judith Barsi

Anyone who was around during the 1980s will probably remember an adorable and talented child star named Judith Barsi. She made her first on-screen appearance in 1984 in a TV mini-series called Fatal Vision. From then on, Judith became a fixture in the entertainment industry through a variety of small roles. Despite her young age, it was clear that she had all of the key ingredients to propel her to superstardom. Sadly, however, Judith’s career would be cut short when she was tragically murdered in 1988. Although her young life was cut short, Judith’s legacy continues to live on in her work and all of the people she touched. Keep reading to learn more about Judith Barsi’s tragic story.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Happy Days’ actor Gavan O’Herlihy dies at 70

Gavan O’Herlihy, who famously played Richie and Joanie Cunningham’s disappearing big brother, Chuck Cunningham, in “Happy Days,” has died, according to multiple reports. He was 70. O’Herlihy’s brother, Cormac O’Herlihy, confirmed Friday to Variety and The Hollywood Reporter that the Irish actor died Sept. 15 in Bath, England. He declined...
CBS LA

‘A Beautiful Soul’: Messages Of Shock At Murder Of Jacqueline Avant Pour In From Bill Clinton, Tyler Perry, Magic Johnson

BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — Former President Bill Clinton, media mogul Tyler Perry, and Lakers icon Earvin “Magic” Johnson are among those mourning Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, who was killed in a home invasion robbery in Beverly Hills Wednesday. Avant, 81, was fatally shot at about 2:30 a.m. in a home invasion robbery in the 1100 block of Maytor Place. Beverly Hills police say Avant died at a hospital. Syndicated radio host Tavis Smiley and TV and movie producer Tyler Perry both asked the question that was on many minds upon hearing the news – “Who murders an...
musicconnection.com

The Legal Beat: Cher Sues Sonny's Widow

Famed recording artist and actress Cher has filed a lawsuit in federal court in Los Angeles for declaratory relief and breach of contract. Cher claims that Sonny’s widow, Mary, and his estate are attempting to terminate her right to her share of songwriting and record royalties from Sonny and Cher songs.
Times and Democrat

Photos: Josephine Baker through the years

France is inducting Josephine Baker — Missouri-born cabaret dancer, French World War II spy and civil rights activist — into its Pantheon, the first Black woman honored in the final resting place of France’s most revered luminaries.
Washington Post

Arlene Dahl, glamorous red-haired beauty of Hollywood, dies at 96

Arlene Dahl, a flame-haired Hollywood actress, beauty products entrepreneur and syndicated columnist whose dramatic off-screen life included tempestuous marriages to actors Lex Barker and Fernando Lamas and a climb back from bankruptcy, died Nov. 29 at her home in New York City. She was 96. Her son, actor Lorenzo Lamas,...
The Hollywood Reporter

Gillian Anderson, Robert Duvall, Timothy Spall Join Christian Bale in Netflix’s ‘The Pale Blue Eye’

The Christian Bale and Harry Melling Gothic horror-thriller The Pale Blue Eye from director Scott Cooper and Netflix has added Gillian Anderson, Robert Duvall and Timothy Spall to the cast. The film, which focuses on an attempt to solve a series of murders that took place at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1830, also unveiled an ensemble cast that includes Lucy Boynton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Toby Jones, Harry Lawtey, Simon McBurney and Hadley Robinson. Joey Brooks, Brennan Cook, Gideon Glick, Fred Hechinger, Matt Helm, Steven Maier and Charlie Tahan will also star. Scott Cooper adapted the screenplay for The Pale...
accesswdun.com

In French Pantheon, Josephine Baker makes history yet again

PARIS (AP) — France is inducting Josephine Baker — Missouri-born cabaret dancer, French World War II spy and civil rights activist — into its Pantheon, the first Black woman honored in the final resting place of France’s most revered luminaries. On Tuesday, a coffin carrying soils from the U.S., France...
AFP

Empire State Building lights up to honor Josephine Baker

New York's Empire State Building lit up in the French national colors on Monday evening to honor Josephine Baker, on the eve of the US-born singer, dancer and rights activist's entrance to the Pantheon in Paris. Baker will become the first Black woman to be honored in the mausoleum, the final resting place of leading figures in the history of France. "Tonight... we glow blue, white, and red in celebration of entertainer and civil rights icon Josephine Baker," the 102-story art deco skyscraper's Twitter account posted. As night fell, the building's tricolor top and spire gleamed among Manhattan's city lights, whilst on the 86th floor viewing deck, an event to celebrate Baker took place.
ARTnews

Beeple and Peter Saul Explain the Merits of ‘Being the Bad Guy’ at Miami Talk

As art-world insiders flocked to the NADA Miami fair, Beeple and Peter Saul, two outsiders whose work has only recently been embraced by dealers and institutions, sat down for a conversation at the Bass museum. Saul and Beeple are separated by years, movement, character, and the medium in which they work. One produces Pop-inflected figurative paintings; the other makes NFTs that have, over the past year, sold for millions of dollars. But one unexpected figure does appear in both of their works: Donald Trump, whose love of burgers intrigued the artists. Both Saul and Beeple take on Trump’s chaotic persona and...
