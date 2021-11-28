ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chadbourn, NC

Former Chadbourn resident aims to spotlight Black men and boys through book, curriculum

By Thomas Sherrill thomassherrill@nrcolumbus.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsing his experiences working with disadvantaged youth in Maryland, Chadbourn native Reginald Williams’ book “A Marginalized Voice” has aimed to make a difference by helping those who need it. “When you don’t have your voice, we’re missing things. I want the world to know who these guys are, and...

