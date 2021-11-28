ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VMware Fusion with multiple display

By parkjinsung
vmware.com
 4 days ago

I'm using 3 displays including my laptop monitor and 2 external monitors. The...

communities.vmware.com

vmware.com

Fusion Tech Preview and openSuse arm64

The bad news: as for Windows 11, there is no chance to set the 3D acceleration in vmWare and the resolution is stuck. On this last point, one evidence: if I set a higher resolution in openSuse, it go for a try (and seem to be ok!) but it immediately fall back to the standard 1024x768.
vmware.com

Connecting MRD to VMware Fusion running Windows 11

I am hoping that someone can help me with an issue I am currently having. I have a Mac with the M1 chipset. I have VMware Fusion running windows 11 and for the most part it's working. The problem is that the VMware Tools are not available. A google search has suggested using the Microsoft Remote Desktop (MRD) application to connect to the VM and that at least will allow for the graphics to be scalable and better.
vmware.com

fusion with windows created VM

How do I use windows create VM with Fusion? These were created with VMware workstation 12. Use from the menu "File -> Open" and point it to the .vmx file in the VM's folder. When asked "Did you copy or move" the VM, you most likely want to answer "move".
vmware.com

Vmware Fusion Apple Silicon Support Windows

Hello i installed vmware fusion and download windows for arm but the vmware doesn't see the vhdx extention file which is windows 10 for arm. Does it have support for windows for arm? Thanks. 0 Kudos. 107 Replies. Expert. @MartyLVT I'm sorry you don't like the answer, but it is...
gamerevolution.com

Halo Infinite Fusion Coil: How to complete the Fusion Frenzy Challenge

The Fusion Frenzy challenge in Halo Infinite requires players to kill an enemy with the Fusion Coil in PvP. Unfortunately, that’s easier said than done since these items are typically stationary. Most experienced players will avoid these explosive containers, but fortunately, players can pick up and throw Fusion Coils in Halo Infinite.
Network World

Spinoffs Kyndryl and VMware team up on multicloud

The two new spinoffs on the block—Kyndryl and VMware—have expanded their relationship and promised to help customers with their app modernization and multicloud plans. Under the agreement the companies say they will focus on developing a range of services aimed at multicloud infrastructure and management, digital workspace, managed applications, and other areas.
vmware.com

Vmware virtual adapter error code 31

Hi, I installed Vmware Workstation Pro v 15.5, but vmware virtual ethernet adapter show status:. This device is not working properly because Windows cannot load the drivers required for this device. (Code 31). The device is pending further configuration. I tried to reinstall or repair but none of them worked....
NASASpaceFlight.com

Fusion with space related aspects thread

Can anyone comment on the Helion Energy talk at the last 63rd Annual Meeting of the APS Division of Plasma Physics? The speaker was not allowed to ask questions?. Give a link to ZAP Energy. I do not like blah-blah-blah. Where 500 kA?. Can anyone comment on the Helion Energy...
MusicRadar.com

Solid State Logic Fusion Vintage Drive and Fusion Stereo Image review

The first pair of processors from the upcoming suite of Fusion plugins shows SSL’s digital modelling prowess keeping pace with its analogue design mastery. Solid State Logic Fusion Vintage Drive and Fusion Stereo Image: What is it?. Solid State Logic’s mastery of analogue audio circuitry and uncompromising commitment to quality...
vmware.com

Re: VMware Fusion 12 on OS X Catalina and Big Sur

I have been on the trail of several issue and have posted in the general forum but thought I would post here and see what the team has to say. 1. VMware Fusion 12 on Catalina 10.15.7. I have 4 VMs all working well on VMWare 11.5.6 (standard edition) and OS X 10.15.7. I upgraded to VM12 (Player edition) and immediately had issues with 'broken pipes' messages and the VMs refused to start after VMWare 'upgraded' the VMs. I assumed that an issue I had with OWC's Softraid where I had to unlock the security options prior to doing the upgrade (to allow extensions to be installed), may be the problem, so I put backup copies of VMs back and reinstalled VMWare 11.5.6. Checked everything was working and did the upgrade to VMWare 12 again. No difference. The VMs were upgraded and then would not start due to 'broken pipes'. So it looks as if VMWare 12 would not work for me on Catalina. Has anyone else had these issues and if so what can be done to make it work.
vmware.com

Announcing Integration for VMware vRealize Automation and VMware Carbon Black Cloud

Today we’re thrilled to announce the VMware vRealize Automation SaltStack SecOps integration with VMware Carbon Black Cloud Workload. This new integration allows VMware customers to combine intelligent vulnerability insight from Carbon Black Cloud Workload with powerful IT automation from vRealize Automation SaltStack SecOps for closed-loop detection and remediation of dangerous vulnerabilities and misconfigurations. By integrating Carbon Black Cloud Workload and vRealize Automation SaltStack SecOps technologies, security and IT teams can bridge the gap between security and IT workflows and deliver the last mile of security remediation through a unified, automated solution.
vmware.com

Migrating Windows 10 to VMWare Fusion 12.2.1 fails

Using VMWare Fusion PC Migration Agent and I get a "Unable to create virtual machine 'Windows 10 and later x64' for the following reason: 'converter.fault.NetworkShareConnectFault.'. Here's what I've tried on the Windows 10 PC:. Turned of Windows Defender/Firewall. Checked free space (83GB free of 475GB) Filesystem is NTFS. VMWare Fusion...
vmware.com

Problems install Ubuntu on VMWare 16 Pro

Hi everyone, I've just installed VMware and setting ubuntu 20.04.3 on my virtual machine and I ran into this problem:. VMware Workstation unrecoverable error: (vcpu-1) Exception 0xc0000005 (access violation) has occurred. I'm using Windows 11 for my host. I'm also a newbie so I hope anyone can explain step by...
vmware.com

Logitech Mouse Functions Unavailable in VMware Workstation

I have a Logitech M590 mouse with LogiOptions software in Windows 10. My Kubuntu 21 is a guest system for which I need to deactivate the smooth scrolling feature in LogiOptions so that the scroll wheel would function AT ALL inside the guest OS. Also, the mouse back and forward...
vmware.com

Where is vmware’s preferences file?

I have VMware WorkStation 15 Pro version 15.5.0 installed. The guest OS is Ubuntu 20.04. Now I want to follow instructions in this article to enable mesa DRI driver. However, I cannot find. .vmware/preferences. /etc/vmware/config. which are claimed in the article to be the "vmware’s preferences file". If the article...
Seekingalpha.com

VMware: What Dead Money Looks Like

VMW has underperformed the market, but its valuation still isn't compelling given its expected growth. VMware, Inc. (VMW) has lagged the S&P 500 by ~ 30% points over the past month, with the sell-off accelerating since the completion of its spinoff from Dell (DELL). Part of this is due to the $27.40 per share special dividend payout to VMW shareholders. But even if we add that back, VMW is still lagging the market. Investors seem concerned with the slow model transition to recurring revenues, and it is still early days and the significant senior executive turnover over the past year.
vmware.com

multiple users

Hi, We are using VMware to run a virtual machine on a server To run an application. We are planning to have two workstations which can log into the virtual machine. I am concerned that if one user is logged onto the virtual machine the other user can log in and the first user will be automatically logged off and the applications they are running will not be shutdown in a controlled way.
