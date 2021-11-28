VMware Fusion with multiple display

VMW has underperformed the market, but its valuation still isn't compelling given its expected growth. VMware, Inc. (VMW) has lagged the S&P 500 by ~ 30% points over the past month, with the sell-off accelerating since the completion of its spinoff from Dell (DELL). Part of this is due to the $27.40 per share special dividend payout to VMW shareholders. But even if we add that back, VMW is still lagging the market. Investors seem concerned with the slow model transition to recurring revenues, and it is still early days and the significant senior executive turnover over the past year.
