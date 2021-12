For the first time since the first Metropolitan Division snapshot of the season, there is a team in this division with fewer than 50% of points earned. Yes, it took about a month since a team in this division had more non-wins than wins. That first snapshot had the New York Islanders at 0% with a 0-2-0 record. The Islanders return to this zone and so finish bottom of the division. Of course, they are not far at all from getting back to 50% and upward because this division has no scrubs in it. Islanders included.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO