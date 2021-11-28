ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Black Friday Extended Special! Touch of Italy

Cape Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have extended our Black Friday Special to November...

www.capegazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Star Trek Explorer offers Black Friday special for new subscribers

Star Trek Explorer magazine brings you all the news of Star Trek. In case you’ve been waiting to try Star Trek Explorer, the magazine is giving you a good reason to subscribe with its special Black Friday pricing beginning today and running through Wednesday, December 1st. Now, you can get four issues (which is an entire year) for only $27.99 U.S., $37.99 Canada and $42.99 for International residents which gives you a 30% savings off the news stand price. And included in every subscription is a free digital supplement includes an additional two original and exclusive Star Trek short stories!
SHOPPING
The Recorddelta

Animal outreach project offers “Spaytacular” Black Friday special

BUCKHANNON — A local non-profit that focuses on animal outreach is offering a “Spaytacular” Black Friday deal for cat owners in the area. Animal Outreach Project, Inc. receives over 3,000 applications a year requesting spay and neuter assistance. Since 2015, they have assisted in over 2,500 spays and neuters. Due...
BUCKHANNON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Friday#Italy#Gift Card
101wkqx.com

This barber likes to add a ‘special touch’

This barber has a little surprise that none of them see coming and it’s funny every time. You’d never expect this from your haircut, but you have to admit, it’s a nice touch! Love this guy!
HAIR CARE
New York Post

This deadly ‘Megaspider’ can penetrate human fingernails with 1-inch fangs

This poisonous “megaspider” is an arachnophobe’s biggest nightmare. A zoo in Somersby, Australia was left flabbergasted after receiving an anonymous donation of a giant funnel web spider — armed with powerful fangs that can pierce a human fingernail. A Facebook clip of the creepy crawly is currently blowing up online.
ANIMALS
techeblog.com

Russian Boy Claims to be from Mars and is Here on Earth to Save it from Nuclear Apocalypse

Boriska Kipriyanovich from Volgograd, Russia, a so-called “Indigo Child”, claims to have lived on Mars in a past life before being reborn here on Earth to save it from nuclear apocalypse. If his story is to be believed, Martians were allegedly wiped out by a nuclear conflict thousands of years ago, and he warns that Earth is headed in the same direction and will share the same fate as “his people”. Read more for a video about the boy and additional information.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
Florida Star

VIDEO: Jaguar Sea-Type: Navy Rescues Exhausted Big Cat In Middle Of Colombian River

A Colombian Navy crew rescued a jaguar that was swimming adrift at the mouth of the León River in Turbo, Colombia, according to a statement released by the navy on Nov. 15. Video shows the jaguar that was on the verge of drowning in the middle of a river being saved sailors. The navy crew tied a rope to a log and threw it to the big cat so they could drag it to the shore.
ANIMALS
New York Post

Heart-stopping moment massive shark chases surfers in Puerto Rico

This is the dramatic moment two surfers were chased by a huge shark as they frantically tried to race back to shore. Heart-stopping footage shows the beast’s dorsal fin poking out of the water in Puerto Rico as choppy waves crash around it – just feet away from the pair.
ANIMALS
scitechdaily.com

1,000 Years of Glacial Ice Reveals Unexpected Evidence of “Prosperity and Peril” in Europe

Evidence preserved in glaciers provides continuous climate and vegetation records during major historical events. Europe’s past prosperity and failure, driven by climate changes, has been revealed using thousand-year-old pollen, spores, and charcoal particles fossilized in glacial ice. This first analysis of microfossils preserved in European glaciers unveils earlier-than-expected evidence of air pollution and the roots of modern invasive species problems.
EARTH SCIENCE
AFP

Dinosaur tail found in Chile stuns scientists

Chilean paleontologists on Wednesday presented their findings on a dinosaur discovered three years ago in Patagonia which they said had a highly unusual tail that has stumped researchers The remains of the Stegouros elengassen were discovered during excavations in 2018 at Cerro Guido, a site known to harbor numerous fossils, by a team who believed they were dealing with an already known species of dinosaur until they examined its tail. "That was the main surprise,â said Alexander Vargas, one of the paleontologists. âThis structure is absolutely amazing." "The tail was covered with seven pairs of osteoderms ... producing a weapon absolutely different from anything we know in any dinosaur," added the researcher during a presentation of the discovery at the University of Chile.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy