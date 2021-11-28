Badgers leave Garden State Grapple with two wins

MADISON, Wis. - Jade Demps recorded her first career double-double as the fifth-ranked Badger volleyball team downed Michigan State, 3-1, on Friday night. Wisconsin (22-3, 14-3 B1G) took down the Spartans (11-15, 4-13) 25-15, 25-17, 34-36, 25-17. The Badgers looked strong through the first two sets, dominated by multiple players behind the service line. Izzy Ashburn led the team with five aces in the match, three coming from the second set alone. Back-to-back aces put the Badgers up 8-3 in the second set before a Spartan attack error forced them to call a timeout. After the time out, another Ashburn ace made the score 10-3. Demps got in on the scoring from the service line in the second set as well, recording her second ace of the match, a career high, to put Wisconsin up 23-17. A kill from Dana Rettke and another Michigan State attack error gave the Badgers a 2-0 lead in the match.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO