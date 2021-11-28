ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Badgers leave Garden State Grapple with two wins

By Navy Badger
Bucky's 5th Quarter
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a weekend that saw great news in the volleyball team winning the conference outright, but also some putrid performances by the football and hockey teams, the Wisconsin wrestlers (4-0 overall, 0-0 B1G) brought the positive vibes back by sweeping the competition at the Garden State Grapple on 27 Nov...

www.buckys5thquarter.com

Comments / 0

