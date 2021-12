BMW is currently working on a new generation of 7 Series that’s supposed to be its most high-tech, most overly opulent 7 Series yet. Along with it will be an all-electric version — similar to how the i4 is an all-electric version of the 4 Series Gran Coupe — dubbed the BMW i7. To make sure the i7 is as competitive as absolutely possible when it finally debuts, BMW seems to be testing it alongside some very tough competition in these new spy photos. (We don’t own the photos but check ’em here)

7 DAYS AGO