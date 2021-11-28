Chancery Court Highlights Importance of Delivering Nomination Notices Ahead of Advance Notice Deadlines
By Andrew M. Freedman, Lori Marks-Esterman,, Ron S. Berenblat, Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP
5 days ago
The Delaware Chancery Court’s decision in Rosenbaum v. CytoDyn Inc., No. 2021-CV-0728-JRS (Del. Ch. Oct. 13, 2021) provides fresh insight into how courts are likely to view advance notice bylaws in the context of a shareholder activist’s nomination of a dissident slate of directors. The case arose following a push by...
The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Nov. 15 to take on a major case involving Taco Bell franchisee Sundance Inc., which owns over 150 franchises of the fast-food chain nationwide. The case is Morgan v. Sundance Inc., which began as a lawsuit from Robyn Morgan, who worked at an Iowa Taco Bell, and it later became a class action against the company. She accused Sundance of not paying her and her co-workers all they were owed.
On Oct. 15, 2021, the IRS announced it is requiring additional documentation to be submitted by taxpayers seeking refunds attributable to the research and development (R&D) tax credit under Internal Revenue Code §41. The Chief Counsel memo issued by the IRS spells out the new requirements, which generally involve the taxpayer’s underlying research activities and projects. Although routinely requested during IRS audits, these items have not previously been required when submitting a valid R&D credit claim for refund.
A judge ordered Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, and other lawyers to pay thousands in fees to Michigan officials. The ruling comes a year after the legal team tried to overturn the 2020 election results in the state. The Michigan lawsuit was one of four failed attempts brought by Powell in...
The families in the US receive the child tax credit payments at the halfway stage of each month. The child tax credit scheme came into the picture to aid the sufferers of the pandemic. Federal authorities introduced this scheme intending to make advance payments to the beneficiaries since July 2021. Families receive additional payments depending upon the age of their children. The amount for families with one child under five is $3,600, while that for the kids aged between 6-17 is $3,000. Marca reports that the government has issued half of the cumulative amount in six equal monthly installments of $300 and $250, respectively, in 2021. The families will receive the remaining 50% of the amount in April 2022.
Labor and employment attorneys are advising Connecticut employers about their responsibilities under federal vaccine mandates as compliance deadlines loom. The U.S. Occupational Health and Safety Administration released a 490-page Emergency Temporary Standard Nov. 4, covering the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirements announced in September. Private sector employees with...
The two high-profile trials that gripped the nation concluded last week with vastly different results. Defendants in both cases claimed self-defense in fatal shootings amid race-related circumstances. Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, a self-appointed armed guard, was acquitted on charges of killing two white men and wounding a third at a protest following the police shooting a Black man in Kenosha, Wis. Travis and Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan were found guilty of chasing down and killing Ahmaud Arbery, 25, a Black jogger whom the three unjustly suspected of break-ins in their Georgia neighborhood. Caroline Light, a senior lecturer and director of undergraduate studies in Women, Gender, and Sexuality, has written extensively on the weaponization of self-defense claims. Light spoke with the Gazette about the outcomes of the Rittenhouse and McMichaels-Bryan trials, and how the verdicts will affect “stand your ground” and other similar cases involving gun violence.
In a report released on Monday, the Department of the Treasury noted that local and state governments are providing rental assistance to more than 521,000 tenants and landlords. This is to go through the Department of the Treasury’s Emergency Rental Assistance program in October. More than 2.5 million people have...
We are getting more clarity on what a recent ruling against a federal vaccine mandate means, and who it will affect. Judge Terry A. Doughty in the Western District of Louisiana granted a motion for a preliminary injunction.
U.S. debt collectors have a new tool at their disposal: social media. Under financial regulations that went into effect Tuesday, debt collection agencies can now contact people via text or direct messages on social media. The rule was added to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, a 44-year-old piece of legislation that controls how debt collectors can communicate with borrowers. According to the Washington Post, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced the change in autumn 2020, citing rapid developments in technology and transforming methods of communication.
A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction on Tuesday that temporarily halts President Joe Biden’s national vaccine mandate for health care workers. The mandate, which was to begin next week, was put on hold by Judge Terry Doughty. The nationwide injunction came a day after a court issued a similar injunction that applied to only 10 states.
MONTGOMERY, Ala.—Attorney General Steve Marshall announced a court victory against President Biden’s healthcare-worker vaccine mandate as a federal court granted his motion to block the sweeping and illegal healthcare-worker vaccine mandate. Tuesday, the United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana granted a motion for preliminary injunction in the case, which was filed […]
There is only one child tax credit payment left in 2021. The parents had a choice to remove their names from the list of beneficiaries before November 29, which would have increased the child tax credit amount for 2022. The payments began in July this year and will continue till December. The US Sun reports that each parent will receive $300 for each child every month. The cumulative child tax credit amount for each child varies with their age. Children below six are $3,600 each and $3,000 for each child between 6-17. Parents of college students will receive an amount of $500 in total.
U.S. District Judge Terry A Doughty has blocked a federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers Tuesday, ordering an injunction to halt President Joe Biden’s controversial edict mandating the vaccine across the country. Judge Doughty’s ruling included all 50 states, not just the 10 states Missouri District Judge Matthew...
Wyoming’s chancery court is now open, state Supreme Court Chief Justice Kate Fox announced Wednesday. The court will handle business and trust cases on “an accelerated schedule,” a release from the state’s judicial branch said. For now, three district court judges will take on chancery cases in addition to their...
Nov 30 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Tuesday blocked a Biden administration COVID-19 vaccination rule for healthcare workers and applied the ruling nationwide where the mandate was still in effect, according to a court ruling. Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; editing by Jonathan Oatis.
Antonia M. Apps and Adam Fee are partners and Matthew Laroche is special counsel at Milbank LLP. This post is based on their Milbank memorandum. On November 8, 2021, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (“OFAC”) announced that it had designated virtual currency exchange Chatex, and three companies that provided support to Chatex, for facilitating financial transactions for ransomware groups. In the same release, OFAC announced the designation of two individuals, Yaroslav Vasinskyi and Yevgeniy Polyanin, who also were separately charged by the Department of Justice (“DOJ”) for deploying REvil ransomware to attack businesses and government entities in the United States. Vasinskyi is allegedly responsible for the July 2021 ransomware attack against the software company Kaseya, which infected more than 1,000 businesses and 40,000 computers worldwide.
Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Biden administration was blocked on Tuesday from enforcing two mandates requiring millions of American workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a key part of its strategy for controlling the spread of the coronavirus. U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty in Monroe, Louisiana, temporarily blocked the Centers...
Stephen Blake, Jonathan Youngwood, and Craig Waldman are partners at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP. This post is based on a Simpson Thacher memorandum by Mr. Blake, Mr. Youngwood, Mr. Waldman, Peter Kazanoff, Linton Mann and Michael Garvey, and is part of the Delaware law series; links to other posts in the series are available here.
