The Delaware Chancery Court’s decision in Rosenbaum v. CytoDyn Inc., No. 2021-CV-0728-JRS (Del. Ch. Oct. 13, 2021) provides fresh insight into how courts are likely to view advance notice bylaws in the context of a shareholder activist’s nomination of a dissident slate of directors. The case arose following a push by a group of investors to nominate directors and institute changes at CytoDyn, Inc. (“CytoDyn” or the “Company”), a pharmaceutical firm in the process of developing a new drug. Litigation commenced after CytoDyn’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) rejected the investors’ director slate because of disclosure deficiencies in their Nomination Notice. Following a trial, Vice Chancellor Slights ruled that the Board properly rejected the director slate because the investor plaintiffs had “play[ed] fast and loose in their responses to key inquiries embedded in [the Company’s] advance notice bylaw.” The Court also rebuked the plaintiffs for submitting their Nomination Notice “on the eve of the deadline,” leaving no time to fix the disclosure problems highlighted by the Board.

