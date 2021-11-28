ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Fitness: Can you always exercise the pounds away?

By Jill Barker
kingstonthisweek.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe days of weight gain being linked only with eating too much and moving too little are in the past. Instead, obesity experts suggest multiple factors working independently and together, including genetic, behavioural, cultural, socioeconomic, environmental and biological influences. Where you live, how you’re brought up, who your parents are and...

www.kingstonthisweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
FIRST For Women

Melt 14 Pounds in a Week and Reverse Signs of Aging by Adding This Ingredient to Your Diet

One of the most popular health-food superstars of the 1950s is staging an amazing comeback among medical experts and weight-loss gurus alike. What’s so great about this oldie-but-goodie? For one thing, it’s as effective as it is simple. As Mehmet Oz, MD, host of The Dr. Oz Show, told his audience, “My Oz-approved superfood for super weight loss is so small, it’s hard to imagine it revs up weight loss in such a big way.” What’s got Dr. Oz so excited? Wheat germ! “Here’s what I love about wheat germ,” he says. “It’s easy to add to your diet and doesn’t cost very much.”
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

Want a Flatter Stomach? Do These 4 Exercises Every Morning, Trainer Says

Many of my clients come to me with a common fitness goal: They want to lose fat, build muscle, and get a flatter stomach. In order to get a flatter stomach, you have to be doing the right things consistently: Strength training, eating at a calorie deficit, and getting in your daily steps. If you don't do any of those things, then you're not going to slim down your waistline—no matter how many crunches, situps, and side bends you perform.
WORKOUTS
Columbian

People with heart disease can exercise – carefully

LONDON — It might seem that a steady regimen of rest and relaxation is the best course of action for someone with heart disease, but staying active is essential for the heart and overall health. Elijah Behr, M.D., a cardiologist at Mayo Clinic Healthcare in London, explains why and how even people whose conditions put them at higher risk of cardiac arrest can exercise safely.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aerobic Exercise#Exercise Intensity#Exercise Prescription#Weight Management#Diet#Danish
Knowridge Science Report

Doing exercise this way can help you lose more weight

Many people are turning to fasting for weight loss and improved metabolic health, whether that be a regimen of time-restricted eating, periodic fasting or the “monk” fast. In a new study from Brigham Young University, researchers found that exercising intensely at the start of a fast may help maximize the health benefits of temporarily foregoing food.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Workouts
kingstonthisweek.com

Fitness: Employees can be reinvigorated by a lunch-hour exercise break

Strategies about how to fit more exercise into a day already packed with work and family commitments often focus on getting up earlier or doing more in less time. But one of the best times to find extra exercise minutes is in the middle of the workday. Story continues below.
WORKOUTS
DIY Active

How Can I Recover from an Exercise Injury?

Exercising can be a wonderful way to lose weight, remain healthy, build up muscle, and even help the body to release endorphins which promote a good mood. While many people understand that exercise can be good for you, obtaining a minor and even major injury during exercise is more common than you might think.
scottsdale.org

SkinE Spa lets clients nap pounds away

Ever since opening last year in Old Town, SkinE Spa (pronounced “skinny spa”) has offered clients a unique way to shed weight. The spa utilizes unique treatments that mainly involve infrared lighting, which aids in losing weight quickly. “People can typically lose anywhere from one to six inches on the...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
SignalsAZ

Slowing Down? 5 Steps for Fitting in Exercise as You Get Older

As you get older, it can be easy to find excuses to let yourself slow down. Maybe your joints ache. Maybe you’re carrying a few extra pounds. Maybe you didn’t get enough sleep. But it’s important to get some activity in your life—exercise is vitally important for seniors. “Exercise improves...
WORKOUTS
Cosmopolitan

Can You Lose 5 Pounds in a Week or Is That a Lie?

Our goal is to publish weight loss content with integrity, science-backed reporting, and insight on what you can realistically accomplish while attempting to lose weight in a healthy way. We feel it’s important for you to know that the biological connection between health and excess weight isn’t straightforward—and your BMI or the number on the scale is not a solid measure of health. Read more about the ways diets and diet culture can impact your physical and mental health.
WEIGHT LOSS
LiveScience

Save over $170 on a magnetic exercise bike with this Sunny Health and Fitness deal

Get maximum performance from your home workouts this holiday season and save money with this magnetic exercise bike Black Friday deal. The Sunny Health and Fitness endurance magnetic belt drive indoor cycling exercise bike is on sale right now at Amazon for $327.97 compared to the usual retail price of $499. This unmissable magnetic exercise bike deal saves you $171.03 this Black Friday.
RETAIL
Napa Valley Register

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Exercise to manage stress

“What are the top three stressors throughout your day?”. This is a question we include in our introductory paperwork we encourage our new personal training clients to complete. Not only is this topic a great way to develop a productive and growth mindset oriented in an interpersonal coaching relationship, but this also offers valuable information on a data point that can substantially improve our everyday lives when embarking on a new fitness journey.
NAPA, CA
TODAY.com

Black Friday fitness deals: Save on exercise bikes, treadmills and more

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. It's never...
WORKOUTS
yankodesign.com

Exercise Equipment designed to help you get fit + burn off that Thanksgiving binge!

The pandemic has restrained most of us to our homes, and not that we needed any more excuses to bunk the gym, but now we have a legitimate one – there’s literally a virus on the loose! But ignoring our health and fitness is something we simply cannot afford to do anymore. If there’s one thing that COVID-19 has instilled into us, it’s that health really is wealth. And, as much as I love procrastinating, and putting off any form of exercise for as long as I can, I cannot deny the fact that health must be considered a top priority for us all. Or I did, until Thanksgiving! Thanksgiving is that day of the year, when we cast aside all dietary regulations, and completely binge out! And we’re here to help you do some damage control. This collection of exercise equipment will not only motivate you to burn all that post-Thanksgiving weight but will also ensure you stick to your daily exercise routine in the future. From a space-saving exercise bike that doubles up as a piece of furniture to an interactive yoga mat that turns stretching into a game – these innovative exercise equipment will prevent you from skipping leg day!
WORKOUTS
Buffalo News

You can get and stay fit during the holidays, even if you do it at home

It doesn’t take a pandemic – or the holidays – for Debbie Hastings to hear the most familiar excuse about why exercise went by the wayside. “People will say, ‘I don't have time,’ ” said Hastings, fitness director at the BAC for Women. “You can make time, even if it's 5 minutes, to move your body and improve not just your physical health, but also your mental health.”
TONAWANDA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy