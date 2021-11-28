ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Tech Q&A: Some users of Windows 11 Home can avoid unwanted encryption

By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune
biztimes.biz
 4 days ago

The good news about Windows 11 automatic encryption is that at least some readers can avoid the problem. In the last two columns, I’ve warned that Microsoft had set Windows 11 Home and Pro operating systems to automatically encrypt consumer data. I said that was dangerous because if a PC were...

biztimes.biz

Comments / 0

Related
howtogeek.com

How to Delete All Emails in Gmail

Mahesh Makvana is a freelance tech writer who specializes in writing how-to guides. He has been writing tech tutorials for over a decade now. He’s written for some of the prominent tech sites including MakeUseOf, MakeTechEasier, and Online Tech Tips. Read more... Want to wipe your Gmail inbox clean? Using...
INTERNET
ccm.net

Secret codes for Android phones

This guide will introduce you to the hidden settings intended for manufacturers, mobile phone operators or developers, new ways to tweak Android, and tools to troubleshoot your device. How to access secret codes for Android devices?. Below is a list of the popular secret codes for Android (2021). Open the...
CELL PHONES
CNET

5 Android settings you should want to change on your phone right now

Android comes with an abundance of settings that allow you to customize and improve smartphone experience. By default, Android picks what it considers the best settings, but depending on the type of user you are -- beginner, average or pro -- tinkering with your Android preferences and settings is a good idea to get the most out of your device.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Encryption#Tech#Encrypt#Windows 11 Home#Settings#Modern Standby
knowtechie.com

Delete these Android apps if they are installed on your phone

Whatever Google says about the security of the Google Play Store, it’s a fact that they don’t catch every malicious Android app that gets uploaded. Researchers at ThreatFabric say they’ve found a dirty dozen of apps downloaded from the Google Play Store that are actually banking or crypto trojans, which resulted in over 300,000 infections by the dropper apps.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Hundreds of thousands of Android users infected by banking malware hosted on Play Store

In another instance of threat actors sneaking malware-ridden apps past Google's threat detection filters, cybersecurity researchers have revealed that over 300,000 users have downloaded malicious Android apps containing banking trojans. The researchers at ThreatFabric have identified four families of banking trojans that have recently been distributed via Google Play. In...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Delete these 7 Android apps before it costs you big bucks; spot fake LinkedIn alerts

We've written before about the Joker malware that steals personal data from your Android phone. As a "Trojan," Joker can infiltrate your phone and sign you up for expensive subscription services that you might not notice on your credit card bill until you've already made a few monthly payments. Tatyana Shishkova, a malware analyst at security firm Kaspersky has found some infected apps in the Google Play Store.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Leader-Telegram

Some PCs can't auto-encrypt

The good news about Windows 11 automatic encryption is that at least some readers can avoid the problem. In the last two columns, I’ve warned that Microsoft had set Windows 11 Home and Pro operating systems to automatically encrypt consumer data. I said that was dangerous because if a PC were disabled with encryption on, a repair shop would be unable to copy its data to another PC unless the consumer could produce an “encryption key” that Microsoft had not adequately explained.
COMPUTERS
Macworld

Be your own tech support with AnyFix for iOS and Windows

If you’re having a problem with your Apple or Windows device, you don’t have to wait hours for tech support that’s going to cost you as much as the device itself. With AnyFix iOS Fix: Lifetime Subscription (Mac & Windows), you can fix most iOS errors yourself, and during Pre-Black Friday Doorbusters, AnyFix is on sale for $27.99 (Reg. $129) with code APPS30.
TECHNOLOGY
Seattle Times

How will Windows 11 affect users and which CPUs will run on it?

Q: I got a notice that my rather fast AMD FX-9590 CPU (central processing unit) is not going to be able to run Windows 11. So I went to see what CPUs will run Windows 11. If I am reading the list correctly, almost all computers with CPUs more than 4 years old will be unusable.
COMPUTERS
Infoworld

GitHub will require 2FA for some NPM registry users

In light of two recent security incidents impacting the popular NPM registry for JavaScript packages, GitHub will require 2FA (two-factor authentication) for maintainers and admins of popular packages on NPM. The 2FA policy, intended to protect against account takeovers, will be put in place starting with a cohort of top...
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

Machine Learning Can Also Scale Misleading Terms, Unwanted Data Sharing, and Automated Bias

Machine Learning generates lots of biases and false positives, increasing discrimination and automating censorship. Big companies use questionable methods to get their Golden Goose models. The problem is neither algorithms nor whatever hardware. It's always the use of technology. Machine Learning is not evil. Tools are just means. We want Machine Learning to make us smarter and open the Human mind. The current usage is clearly unsatisfactory, sometimes acting as a massive confirmation bias.
COMPUTERS
Dealerscope

New Vulnerability Puts Windows 10,11 and Server Users in Jeopardy

Thanksgiving may be a holiday for the rest of us, but hackers won’t be taking the day off especially with the new security vulnerabilities exposed for millions of users that rely on Windows 10, Windows 11, and Windows Server systems. The new vulnerability, which was uncovered in a failed ‘November Patch Tuesday’ fix, puts users at renewed risk for system takeover. The new issue can allow intruders with local access to your Windows computer the ability to obtain admin rights, giving them access to all files on the computer. This vulnerability could persist for the next few weeks, and there is not much users can do outside of waiting for Microsoft to release a patch, which will likely come in the ‘December Patch Tuesday’ fix. In the meantime, stay alert and be conscientious of using your device in public places like the airport.
SOFTWARE
maketecheasier.com

How to Fix “User Profile Service Failed the Sign-in” Error for Windows

Are you getting the “User Profile Service failed the sign-in. User profile cannot be loaded” error during Windows 11/10 startup? This message is shown as soon you type your password in the Windows logon screen, and your default user profile fails to launch. In its place, a corrupt user profile takes over, changing your lock screen and desktop background. Because the proper profile wouldn’t load, you’re unable to log in to your system. If you’re facing this frustrating issue, one of our solutions below will resolve it immediately.
SOFTWARE
tech.co

Over 100 Million Pieces of Malware Were Made for Windows Users in 2021

Over 100 million pieces of malware have been produced for Windows devices this year, according to a new analysis by security software company Atlas VPN. The report also shows that new malware for devices using Windows operating systems has increased exponentially since 2012, with millions of novel threats appearing in the wild every year.
SOFTWARE
techviral.net

Microsoft Might Allow Users to Run Windows 11 on M1 Mac Devices

Earlier this year, Microsoft has released various versions of its next-generation OS, Windows 11. Finally, last month the company rolled out the public version of Windows 11. According to the latest reports, Microsoft might allow the users to run the latest OS on M1 Mac devices. Well, this can happen...
SOFTWARE
addictivetips.com

How to use Net User command on Windows 10

Windows is a GUI based OS. Users get an easy-to-use interface for complex tasks like creating a new user and setting up permissions for it, among other things. Many complex tasks are done with a few clicks but many of them can be done from the command line. Net User...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy