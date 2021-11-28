Tech Q&A: Some users of Windows 11 Home can avoid unwanted encryption

Thanksgiving may be a holiday for the rest of us, but hackers won’t be taking the day off especially with the new security vulnerabilities exposed for millions of users that rely on Windows 10, Windows 11, and Windows Server systems. The new vulnerability, which was uncovered in a failed ‘November Patch Tuesday’ fix, puts users at renewed risk for system takeover. The new issue can allow intruders with local access to your Windows computer the ability to obtain admin rights, giving them access to all files on the computer. This vulnerability could persist for the next few weeks, and there is not much users can do outside of waiting for Microsoft to release a patch, which will likely come in the ‘December Patch Tuesday’ fix. In the meantime, stay alert and be conscientious of using your device in public places like the airport.

SOFTWARE ・ 8 DAYS AGO