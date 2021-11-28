Czech president swears in opposition leader as new premier

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez has congratulated Xiomara Castro, who will become the first woman to govern the country, on her electoral victory. With over half of the votes counted, the National Electoral Council put Castro in first place against Nasry Asfura, the candidate of the ruling right-wing National Party. "The results reflect that Mrs. Xiomara Castro won the elections. I want to congratulate her for her electoral triumph," said Hernandez in a message broadcast to the nation on Wednesday. "I congratulate the Honduran people for the massive turnout in the elections... democracy has been strengthened. It has been an example for the world."

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO