ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Teh Hong Piow slips to 410th spot in Bloomberg's billionaires list, wealth dips below US$7 bil

By Surin Murugiah
theedgemarkets.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Nov 28): Public Bank Bhd founder and chairman emeritus Tan Sri Teh Hong Piow slipped further down the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, while his wealth dipped below the US$7 billion level. As of Nov 28, Teh slipped to 410th spot...

www.theedgemarkets.com

Comments / 0

Related
theedgemarkets.com

Southeast Asia's Grab slumps in US debut after record SPAC deal

SINGAPORE/BENGALURU (Dec 2): Shares in Grab, Southeast Asia's biggest ride-hailing and delivery firm, slid more than 20% in their Nasdaq debut on Thursday, following the company's record US$40 billion merger with a blank-cheque company. Grab's shares rose as much as 21% minutes after the listing before retreating to trade 23%...
MARKETS
etftrends.com

ProShares CEO Named on 2021 Bloomberg 50 List

The Bloomberg Businessweek recently announced its annual list of the top leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs within the business world over the last year, and ProShares CEO Michael L. Sapir was included in the top 50 listing, as reported in a press release. The list will be published on December 6 in the Bloomberg Businessweek and is unranked.
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Ringgit continues slide against US dollar at opening

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 3): The ringgit continued its slide against the US dollar at the opening on Friday (Dec 3) as the greenback strengthened further amid uncertainties surrounding the Omicron variant of Covid-19, which prompted risk aversion, as well as the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) continued hawkish statement, dealers said.
WORLD
theedgemarkets.com

Robert Kuok and Teh Hong Piow slip down world's richest list as wealth shrinks

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 3): The only two Malaysians listed on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index had both slipped down the list as of Friday (Dec 3). Malaysia's richest man Robert Kuok slipped to rank 109 from 105 on Nov 28, while his total net worth dipped to US$17.9 billion (about RM75.64 billion) from US$18.3 billion. His net worth had grown by US$463 million since the start of 2021.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Jeff Bezos
US News and World Report

Weibo's Hong Kong Listing to Raise $385 Million -Sources

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese social media firm Weibo Corp plans to price its shares at HK$272.8 ($35.01) each to raise $385 million in its Hong Kong secondary listing, said three sources with direct knowledge of the matter. The sources could not be identified as the information has not yet...
MARKETS
theedgemarkets.com

Tan Chong Motor terminates RM1.5 bil financing programme

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 1): Tan Chong Motor Holdings Bhd said it has terminated its commercial papers (CP) and medium term notes (MTN) programmes worth a combined nominal value of RM1.5 billion. This came after the full redemption of the notes which were outstanding under the MTN programme with a nominal...
WORLD
theedgemarkets.com

Bezos could be US$90 bil richer with Amazon breakup

NEW YORK (Nov 19): Jeff Bezos is sitting on an even bigger gold mine than he thinks. His nearly 10% stake in US$1.9 trillion Amazon.com is worth some US$190 billion. But he could become some 50% richer if the company were to split into two parts. Earlier this year the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billionaires#Bank Bhd#410th#Public Bank#Malaysians#Tesla Motors Inc
theedgemarkets.com

Dymon Asia weighs sale of stake in Singapore’s Meiban Corp

(Dec 1): Dymon Asia Private Equity is exploring the sale of its stake in Meiban Corp, in a transaction that could value the Singaporean injection-molding company at as much as US$500 million, according people with knowledge of the matter. Dymon has interviewed potential advisers for roles on the deal, according...
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Prasarana to issue RM350m Islamic bonds in three tranches

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 2): Prasarana Malaysia Bhd will be issuing RM350 million of Islamic bonds under the murabahah principle in three tranches, according to the Bond Sukuk Information Exchange website. The three tranches will be issued on Friday (Dec 3, 2021), comprising a RM100 million tranche with a seven-year tenure...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
World Bank
Reuters

NetEase's Cloud Village shares slip in Hong Kong debut

HONG KONG, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Shares in Cloud Village Inc (9899.HK), the music streaming business owned by NetEase Inc's (9999.HK), fell 1% on their first day of trade. The stock's performance is being closely watched as a barometer of investor appetite for Chinese tech related deals amid a regulatory clampdown on the sector by mainland authorities that has upended business norms.
MARKETS
Shore News Network

China’s Weibo cleared for Hong Kong secondary listing -filings

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese social media company Weibo Corporation has been approved by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s listing committee to sell shares in the city, according to regulatory filings, giving it a secondary listing alongside New York. Weibo not specify how much China’s largest microblogging platform is looking...
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

Westports joins KLCI constituents, replacing Hap Seng Consolidated

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 2): Westports Holdings Bhd will be included as a constituent of the benchmark FBM KLCI index come Dec 20, replacing Hap Seng Consolidated Bhd. This follows the latest semi-annual review of the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Index Series. The FBM KLCI reserve list, comprising the five highest-ranking non-constituents...
WORLD
theedgemarkets.com

Goldman’s top bosses push for new ways to juice their own pay

(Dec 2): For decades, a top spot at Goldman Sachs Group Inc was seen as the pinnacle of money and power. But in today’s era of hyper-wealth creation, the bank’s most senior leaders have come to believe they’re not getting paid enough. Chief Executive Officer David Solomon and his deputies,...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu to offer 289.2 million shares in IPO, priced at $8 to $9 each

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu Holdings Ltd. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 289.2 million Class A shares, priced at $8 to $9 each. The company is also planning to list Class A shares in the form of Brazilian depositary receipts in Brazil, with each BDR representing 1/6(th) of a Class A ordinary share. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker 'NU.' Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Nu Invest Corretora de Valores SA are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 13 banks on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The company had a loss of $99.1 million in the nine months through Sept. 30, wider than the loss of $64.4 million posted in the year-earlier period. Revenue roughly doubled to $1.062 billion from $534.6 billion. The Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
MARKETS
theedgemarkets.com

Indonesia's AC Ventures closes US$205 mil fund

SINGAPORE (Dec 1): Indonesian venture capital firm AC Ventures said on Wednesday that it had closed its third fund at over US$205 million, amid a Covid-fuelled tech sector boom across Southeast Asia. The amount brings the firm's total committed capital to over US$380 million, according to AC Ventures, with investors...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy