Huskers Split Weekend, Finish Second in Big Ten

By Kaleb Henry
 5 days ago

Nebraska couldn’t overcome Wisconsin for the conference volleyball crown but closed the regular season with a top-10 win over Purdue.

No. 11 Nebraska volleyball was on the precipice of a Big Ten championship entering the weekend but came up just short against a familiar hurdle.

“This is why you come to Nebraska,” coach John Cook said earlier in the week. “You wanna play for championships.”

The de facto championship match was Friday at No. 5 Wisconsin. The Huskers took the first set 25-14, but lost the next two sets by two points each. The fourth set was all Badgers, 25-18.

Wisconsin has won the last seven matches against the Huskers.

Nebraska hit .462 in the first set but finished the match at just .168.

Madi Kubik led the team with 15 kills. Lauren Stivrins added nine kills on .421 hitting.

Nicklin Hames passed out 36 assists.

Saturday saw was turned out to be the match for second place in the conference at No. 6 Purdue.

The teams split tight first and third sets, but the Huskers dominated sets two and four (25-10, 25-15) to take the 3-1 win.

Kubik again led Nebraska with 16 kills. She was one of three Huskers in double-figure kills. Caffey blasted 13 kills on .650 hitting while Stivrins notched 10 kills.

Hames added her team-leading 19th double-double of the season with 44 assists and 18 digs.

Nebraska hit .206 while holding Purdue to .053.

The Huskers (21-7, 16-4 Big Ten) finished just one win behind Wisconsin for the conference crown.

Sunday evening is the NCAA Tournament Selection Show, which will determine who the Huskers will see in the postseason.

