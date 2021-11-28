ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Expanse Season 6: Amazon Prime Video renews the sci-fi series for the final season

Cover picture for the articleThe Expand will end its run with a sixth and final season on Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Studios has renewed The Expanse – the sci-fi series based on James SA Corey’s new series of the same name – for season 6, three weeks ahead of The Expanse’s season 5 release on...

