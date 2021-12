Washington Post executive editor Sally Buzbee suggested that journalists should not come off as "snarky." Buzbee, who took over the Washington Post newsroom in June, appeared on Thursday's installment of the New York Times' "Sway" podcast where host Kara Swisher read a quote Buzbee made at her previous job as executive editor of the Associated Press when she said, "We have made a decision we don’t want to turn people off by using so much emotion that they won’t look at the veracity of the factual information."

