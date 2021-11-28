ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Shirin Shafazand, MD

By Shirin Shafazand is a pulmonary, critical care physician.
KevinMD.com
 5 days ago

The original Build Back Better Act proposed various provisions to improve Americans’ lives, including two...

www.kevinmd.com

Comments / 0

Related
KevinMD.com

Navin Goyal, MD

An excerpt from Physician Underdog. When investors make the decision to invest, there is something deeper that occurs outside of the capital. A foundation of empowerment is built, and the founders have an edge now over others that didn’t get investment. This comes back to how powerful venture capitalists can be, because they have the ability, through their endeavors, …
ECONOMY
KevinMD.com

A physician’s exam room should be educational and inviting

Today’s health care system has become so standardized that if a person in a medical office were instantly and magically transported to a medical office in another city, the person would instantly recognize that they were still in a medical office. Our offices are now antiseptic, cold, and devoid of educational material and humanity, and this office decor can adversely impact a physician’s ability to provide care to their patients.
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans
FOX59

Federal vaccine mandate for health care workers on hold

INDIANAPOLIS – The federal vaccine mandate for many health care workers is now on hold. Days before the requirement was set to begin, a federal judge in Louisiana issued a preliminary injunction Tuesday as the mandate’s future is decided by the courts. Under the mandate, health care workers were supposed to have received their first dose […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Colorado Newsline

Hey, Congress, climate change is a health care crisis

As a nurse, I am sounding the alarm on climate change as an urgent public health crisis and calling on our Congressional delegation to take bold action to lessen the effects of climate change that are negatively impacting our health. They have the tools in front of them, right now, to begin the urgent process […] The post Hey, Congress, climate change is a health care crisis appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
U.S. POLITICS
KevinMD.com

What medicine can learn from the antiwork movement

A record number of Americans are choosing to quit their jobs. This phenomenon has been termed The Great Resignation by economists. The reasons for the Great Resignation are multifactorial and a subject of great debate, but some insight can be gleaned from the rise of a movement that has been called ‘antiwork’. This movement is probably best embodied by the immensely popular /antiwork Reddit forum, where aggrieved employees share stories of telling off their bosses and quitting their thankless jobs. Antiwork means different things to different people, with some advocating for the radical abolition of work altogether and others proposing a more modest reevaluation of the role that work ought to play in our lives. However, one unifying theme is that workers are feeling underappreciated, underpaid, and just plain tired of their jobs.
HEALTH
KevinMD.com

Bari B. Cunningham, MD

“I don’t think I am the right doctor for you.”. In over 20 years of practice, I had never uttered those words before this year. Now, as my medical assistant of 20 years remarks, almost two years into the pandemic, I say it almost daily. I like to think I...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
Psychiatric Times

In Memoriam: Richard P. Gerhardstein, MD

Memorials for Richard P. Gerhardstein, MD, should be sent to RIP Medical Debt, as Gerhardstein felt medical debt was a particularly problematic American injustice. Richard P. Gerhardstein, MD, (Dick) was one of our Milwaukee local area’s unsung psychiatrists, but there is much to sing about as we view his life. He died on October 17, 2021 at the age of 89.
MENTAL HEALTH
KevinMD.com

Ellen F. Foxman, MD, PhD

Like any stressor, COVID-19 has revealed great strengths in science and medicine. But it exposed weaknesses that could have been tolerated before but now are untenable. Perhaps the best example of both is COVID vaccines — the success they have had against the COVID pandemic and the fuel they have provided for an equally dangerous pandemic: the misinformation pandemic.
HEALTH
bizjournals

Lauren Mihailides, MD

Sutter Medical Group recently welcomed Dr. Lauren Mihailides. Dr. Mihailides specializes in Dermatology, receiving her medical degree from Georgetown School of Medicine. She completed her Internship at MedStar Washington Hospital Center and her Dermatology Residency at Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania where she also served as chief resident. Dr. Mihailides is practicing at 3 Medical Plaza Drive, Ste.#230, Roseville (916) 797-4766.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
bizjournals

Azim Shekarchi, MD

Internal Medicine Specialist at Austin Regional Clinic (ARC) Azim Shekarchi, MD, Internal Medicine Specialist at Austin Regional Clinic, is awarded “Best Physician” for outstanding and cost-effective care of senior patients. He was chosen from 1,000+ doctors nationwide by agilon health, a company that champions independent PCPs. An advocate for seniors, he spares no time or energy to deliver high quality care. Dr. Shekarchi says, “I always treat my patients the way that I would want my own family members to be treated: with respect, care, and dignity.”
HEALTH SERVICES
bizjournals

Michelle Markley, MD

Michelle Markley, MD, was selected “Best Physician” from a network of more than 1,000 PCPs by agilon health, a company that champions independent doctors to provide high-quality care. A Family Medicine Specialist at Austin Regional Clinic, Dr. Markley is one of 32 physicians nationwide being recognized for providing exemplary care to senior patients. Dr. Markley stands out for the way she builds trust with each patient, providing them with the support and high-quality care they need.
HEALTH SERVICES
bizjournals

Gurneet Kohli, MD, MBA

Gurneet Kohli, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer at Premier Family Physicians, is awarded “Best Physician” for delivering excellence in health care. Dr. Kohli is one of 32 PCPs being honored by agilon health, a company transforming health care for seniors by empowering independent physicians. Diligent in senior outreach, Dr. Kohli sees his Medicare patients more frequently than his Austin peers. Aside from his commitment to patients, Dr. Kohli stands out for his outstanding leadership as CMO.
HEALTH SERVICES
KevinMD.com

Geeta Nayyar, MD, MBA

I’ve been struggling to find the right way to highlight how relentlessly misinformation is killing us. I could say that another World War II would only be 60 percent as deadly for Americans as this misinformation-fueled pandemic. I could say that if the deceased victims of COVID-19 were their own state, they’d have a larger population than Wyoming, Vermont, or Alaska.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy