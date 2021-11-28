Shirin Shafazand, MD

Internal Medicine Specialist at Austin Regional Clinic (ARC) Azim Shekarchi, MD, Internal Medicine Specialist at Austin Regional Clinic, is awarded “Best Physician” for outstanding and cost-effective care of senior patients. He was chosen from 1,000+ doctors nationwide by agilon health, a company that champions independent PCPs. An advocate for seniors, he spares no time or energy to deliver high quality care. Dr. Shekarchi says, “I always treat my patients the way that I would want my own family members to be treated: with respect, care, and dignity.”
