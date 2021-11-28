Shirin Shafazand, MD

A record number of Americans are choosing to quit their jobs. This phenomenon has been termed The Great Resignation by economists. The reasons for the Great Resignation are multifactorial and a subject of great debate, but some insight can be gleaned from the rise of a movement that has been called ‘antiwork’. This movement is probably best embodied by the immensely popular /antiwork Reddit forum, where aggrieved employees share stories of telling off their bosses and quitting their thankless jobs. Antiwork means different things to different people, with some advocating for the radical abolition of work altogether and others proposing a more modest reevaluation of the role that work ought to play in our lives. However, one unifying theme is that workers are feeling underappreciated, underpaid, and just plain tired of their jobs.

